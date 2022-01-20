The Legend of Vox Machina: Tennant, Payton, Day, Hale & More Join Cast

With Amazon Prime Video & Critical Role's highly-anticipated The Legend of Vox Machina set to hit the streaming service on January 28, viewers were in for an excellent surprise when the series was given the spotlight during today's "Fanimation Week" event from Amazon's Fanology). Along with the core Critical Role cast, the series sees some major talent coming aboard for some animated adventuring- names like Stephanie Beatriz, David Tennant, Tony Hale, Khary Payton, Mason Alexander Park, and many, many more (as you're about to see).

In the final part of their behind-the-scenes documentary series, the Critical Role team introduces viewers to the extended cast lending their voices to The Legend of Vox Machina– here's a look:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Legend of the Cast of The Legend of Vox Machina (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOeZjYZtmKA)

The guest stars include Beatriz as Lady Kima, Hale as Sir Fince, Tennant as General Krieg, Dominic Monaghan as Archibald Desnay, Stephen Root as Professor Anders, Gina Torres as Keeper Yennen, Felicia Day as Captain of Emon, and Indira Varma as Lady Allura Vysoren. Okay, now take a deep breath because that's not all. The animated series also boasts Anjali Bhimani as Head Cleric, Eugene Byrd as Jarrett, Esmé Creed-Miles as Cassandra de Rolo, Darin De Paul as Kerrion Stonefell, Grey Griffin as Delilah Briarwood, Bobby Hall (aka rapper Logic) as Palace Guard, Kelly Hu as Dr. Anna Ripley, Sunil Malhotra as Gilmore, Rory McCann as Duke Vedmire, Max Mittelman as Desmond, Khary Payton as Sovereign Uriel Tal'Dorei, Mason Alexander Park as the Tavern Keeper, Stacey Raymond as Bryn, and Tracie Thoms as the Everlight.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Legend of Vox Machina – Trailer (Red Band Trailer) | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JvwxQSc-3os&t=2s)

Based on the beloved characters and adventures of Critical Role's first live-streamed tabletop role-playing game (RPG) campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated fantasy-adventure series for adults that follows Vox Machina, a band of misfits with a fondness for boozing and brawling. In a desperate attempt to pay off their mounting bar tab, these unlikely heroes end up on a quest to save the realm of Exandria from dark magical forces. From a sinister necromancer to a powerful curse, the group confronts a variety of obstacles that not only test their skills but also the strength of their bond.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Legend of Vox Machina – Try To Do Some Good Clip | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dC1O-euV_xg)

Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (Final Fantasy XIV), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Liam O'Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch), Matthew Mercer (Overwatch), Marisha Ray (Final Fantasy XV), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers) star. The Legend of Vox Machina is a production of Amazon Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse for Amazon Prime Video. The Critical Role cast also serves as executive producers alongside Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse).