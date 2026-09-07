Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter: Here's Our Season 2 Finale Preview

It all comes down to this one, folks! Here's our preview for TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E12: "And the Camelot Conundrum."

Article Summary The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 finale sends the team to Camelot to stop Merlin from rewriting history.

S02E12, "And the Camelot Conundrum," raises the stakes as Merlin threatens the past, future, and time itself.

Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen pen a finale preview built around the Librarians’ deadliest mission yet on TNT.

A new teaser spotlights Merlin’s true power as The Librarians: The Next Chapter heads into its Season 2 endgame.

It all comes down to this one, folks! Of course, we're talking about the second-season finale of TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter. Merlin (Dominic Monaghan) made his plan crystal clear: he's heading back to his Camelot glory days to seriously rewrite history. That's not a good thing for the past, present, or future. In fact, if the team can't shut him down, all of time could collapse upon itself. With that in mind, here's a look at S02E12: "And the Camelot Conundrum."

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E12: "And the Camelot Conundrum"

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Episode 12: "And the Camelot Conundrum" – The Librarians face their deadliest mission yet when a power-hungry Merlin (Dominic Monaghan) returns to Camelot, determined to rewrite both the past and the future. Now, the team must stop the formidable wizard and prevent the collapse of time itself – or die trying. Written by Dean Devlin and Gary Rosen.

🚨SEASON FINALE🚨 Tonight, we see Merlin's true powers and magic. Catch up on the season and watch the Season Finale of #TheLibrarians tonight, Monday at 9/8c on TNT. pic.twitter.com/OgdL4R2VQR — The Librarians: The Next Chapter (@librarianstv) September 7, 2026

Last summer, ahead of the first-season finale, we learned who we could expect to see in the second season. From the original series, Lindy Booth returns as Cassandra Cillian and Christian Kane reprises his role as Jacob Stone. In addition, the second season will star Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Josh Gates (Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown), Stephan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), Alan Emrys (Translations, Host), Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale, Andor), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones, The Ark), Cat White (Ten Percent), Gledisa Arthur (Everyone Is Going to Die), Jack Cunningham-Nuttall (Loki, The Crown), Danny Rea (Kingdom), Luka Divac (Boys and Girls), and Alex Henry (Shenanigans, Serial Dater).

This season, the team must confront not only external threats but also their own deepest fears and darkest nightmares. Lysa (Olivia Morris) and Connor (Bluey Robinson) grapple with the realities of their new roles as Librarians, while Charlie (Jessica Green) struggles under the weight of being the team's sole Guardian. Vikram (Callum McGowan), meanwhile, must surrender his lone-wolf instincts to fully embrace team mentality. Further complicating matters, the group unexpectedly crosses paths with legendary magician Merlin (Dominic Monaghan), who challenges the very foundation of the Library and tempts them to break its most sacred rule.

A spinoff of the acclaimed original television and film franchise, The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain, a time-traveling "Librarian" from the past who becomes stranded in the present. Upon returning to his castle in Serbia – now a museum – he accidentally unleashes magic across the continent. To contain his mistake, Vikram tasks a special team with recovering powerful supernatural artifacts and restoring order.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment for TNT. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, and Gary Rosen. Kate Rorick and Tom MacRae serve as co-executive producers. Noah Wyle serves as producer. Brandon Lambdin & Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment, and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.

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