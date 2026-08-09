Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E03: Doctor Who, Peter Pan & More

We've got a twisted Peter Pan, Doctor Who (kinda), and more in TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E03: "And the Vanishing Bankers."

Article Summary The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E03 sends the team into a twisted Neverland to stop a sinister new Peter Pan.

When Charlie is captured by Peter Pan’s Lost Boys, the Librarians go undercover in Pan’s world to save her.

Doctor Who fans get bonus appeal as Ty Tennant guest stars in an episode written by The Girl Who Waited writer Tom MacRae.

Dominic Monaghan previews Merlin’s Season 2 role, teasing challenges that could shake the Library’s most sacred rule.

TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is back tonight with an adventure that finds our Librarians going one-on-one with a really-not-nice Peter Pan, who has some sinister plans for his "Lost Boys" and twisted take on Neverland. And if you're a fan of Doctor Who, you have two more reasons to check out S02E01: "And the Vanishing Bankers." First up, David Tennant's (Tenth & Fourteenth Doctors) son, Ty Tennant, guest stars in an episode written by Tom MacRae, who also wrote the classic Doctor Who episode, "The Girl Who Waited." Along with a preview of tonight's chapter, Dominic Monaghan discusses what it's like playing the magical Merlin as a special guest during the second season, and the team offers a look behind the scenes at how both episodes came together.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E03: "And the Vanishing Bankers"

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Episode 3: "And the Vanishing Bankers" – While investigating a spate of missing bankers in London, the Librarians discover a sinister new incarnation of Peter Pan is recruiting the next generation of Lost Boys; when Charlie becomes one of his captives, the team must venture into a twisted version of Neverland, disguising themselves as characters from Pan's world in a daring attempt to rescue her. Written by Tom MacRae.

As if I wasn't already HOOKed this season, we welcome Ty Tennant (House of the Dragons) to The Librarians tonight. Catch up on the premiere episode and watch an all-new #TheLibrarians Sundays and Mondays at 9/8c on TNT pic.twitter.com/RUlMNymzAG — The Librarians: The Next Chapter (@librarianstv) August 9, 2026

Last summer, ahead of the first-season finale, we learned who we could expect to see in the second season. From the original series, Lindy Booth returns as Cassandra Cillian and Christian Kane reprises his role as Jacob Stone. In addition, the second season will star Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Josh Gates (Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown), Stephan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), Alan Emrys (Translations, Host), Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale, Andor), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones, The Ark), Cat White (Ten Percent), Gledisa Arthur (Everyone Is Going to Die), Jack Cunningham-Nuttall (Loki, The Crown), Danny Rea (Kingdom), Luka Divac (Boys and Girls), and Alex Henry (Shenanigans, Serial Dater).

This season, the team must confront not only external threats but also their own deepest fears and darkest nightmares. Lysa (Olivia Morris) and Connor (Bluey Robinson) grapple with the realities of their new roles as Librarians, while Charlie (Jessica Green) struggles under the weight of being the team's sole Guardian. Vikram (Callum McGowan), meanwhile, must surrender his lone-wolf instincts to fully embrace team mentality. Further complicating matters, the group unexpectedly crosses paths with legendary magician Merlin (Dominic Monaghan), who challenges the very foundation of the Library and tempts them to break its most sacred rule.

A spinoff of the acclaimed original television and film franchise, The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain, a time-traveling "Librarian" from the past who becomes stranded in the present. Upon returning to his castle in Serbia – now a museum – he accidentally unleashes magic across the continent. To contain his mistake, Vikram tasks a special team with recovering powerful supernatural artifacts and restoring order.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment for TNT. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, and Gary Rosen. Kate Rorick and Tom MacRae serve as co-executive producers. Noah Wyle serves as producer. Brandon Lambdin & Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment, and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.

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