Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E04: Today's Special? Witchcraft

It's a mash-up of the culinary arts and the mystic arts on TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, S02E04: "And the Recipe for Disaster."

Article Summary The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E04, "And the Recipe for Disaster," blends witchcraft with a chaotic cooking show.

Connor is hit by a smell spell and turned into a contestant, forcing the team to stop a deadly magical scheme.

Vikram and the Librarians must break the enchantment by taking on the bewitched show's hosts head-on.

A new preview teases culinary chaos, magical mayhem, and guest star Flula Borg in tonight's TNT episode.

With the second season of TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter continuing its Sunday-Monday run, our heroes are back tonight with S02E04: "And the Recipe for Disaster." For this go-around, Connor (Bluey Robinson) falls under the spell of a witch who's looking to make a killing when it comes to cooking competition shows – and she's got something a bit more powerful than Julia Child's recipes to give her the edge. And we all know how much Vikram (Callum McGowan) looks forward to taking on witches, right? Here's a preview for tonight's episode, which includes a guest appearance from Flula Borg (The Rookie, The Suicide Squad). In addition, we have a look at the aftershows for the season's first three episodes:

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E04: "And the Recipe for Disaster"

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Episode 4: "And the Recipe for Disaster" – When Connor is bewitched by a smell spell and becomes a contestant on a cooking competition show, the Librarians must break the enchantment by defeating the show's hosts. Written by Sean Persaud & Sinead Persaud.

Another witch, another wave of chaos. Now in a cooking competition show? Catch up on the season and watch an all-new #TheLibrarians Sundays and Mondays at 9/8c on TNT pic.twitter.com/1wbzxMv6SQ — The Librarians: The Next Chapter (@librarianstv) August 10, 2026

Last summer, ahead of the first-season finale, we learned who we could expect to see in the second season. From the original series, Lindy Booth returns as Cassandra Cillian and Christian Kane reprises his role as Jacob Stone. In addition, the second season will star Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Josh Gates (Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown), Stephan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), Alan Emrys (Translations, Host), Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale, Andor), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones, The Ark), Cat White (Ten Percent), Gledisa Arthur (Everyone Is Going to Die), Jack Cunningham-Nuttall (Loki, The Crown), Danny Rea (Kingdom), Luka Divac (Boys and Girls), and Alex Henry (Shenanigans, Serial Dater).

This season, the team must confront not only external threats but also their own deepest fears and darkest nightmares. Lysa (Olivia Morris) and Connor (Bluey Robinson) grapple with the realities of their new roles as Librarians, while Charlie (Jessica Green) struggles under the weight of being the team's sole Guardian. Vikram (Callum McGowan), meanwhile, must surrender his lone-wolf instincts to fully embrace team mentality. Further complicating matters, the group unexpectedly crosses paths with legendary magician Merlin (Dominic Monaghan), who challenges the very foundation of the Library and tempts them to break its most sacred rule.

A spinoff of the acclaimed original television and film franchise, The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain, a time-traveling "Librarian" from the past who becomes stranded in the present. Upon returning to his castle in Serbia – now a museum – he accidentally unleashes magic across the continent. To contain his mistake, Vikram tasks a special team with recovering powerful supernatural artifacts and restoring order.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment for TNT. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, and Gary Rosen. Kate Rorick and Tom MacRae serve as co-executive producers. Noah Wyle serves as producer. Brandon Lambdin & Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment, and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.

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