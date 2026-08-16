Posted in: streaming, TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E05: "And the Red Rock" Preview

In tonight's chapter of TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, S02E05: "And the Red Rock," a superhero's origin story is mixed with magic.

Article Summary The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E05 “And the Red Rock” mixes superhero action with magical fallout in Belgrade.

Lysa’s charming scientist boyfriend is secretly Red Rock, and Vikram suspects a magical artifact powers his origin story.

Tonight’s preview teases whether Red Rock’s abilities and the city’s growing crime wave are tied to dangerous magic.

The coverage also includes a quick look back at the previous episode and key takeaways from SDCC 2026.

When Lysa's (Olivia Morris) boyfriend turns out to be a whole lot more "super" than anyone expected, you wouldn't think it would be such a bad thing. Charming scientist by day, crimefighter by night doesn't sound too shabby, right? Except that this is TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, so you know there's a twist coming. Especially when S02E05: "And the Red Rock" has Vikram (Callum McGowan) vibing that there might be some magic involved in Red Rock's origin story – and in the crime wave sweeping across Belgrade. With that in mind, here's a look at our preview for tonight's chapter, along with a deep dive into the previous episode and a look back at the show's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2026 panel.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E05: "And the Red Rock"

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Episode 5: "And the Red Rock" – The Librarians discover that the charming scientist Lysa is dating is actually the Red Rock, a superhero battling a crime wave across Belgrade; are his superpowers, and perhaps the crime wave itself, the result of a magical artifact being abused? Written by Gary Rosen.

The fairytale is cute until your guardian shows up and scares off your prince charming like it's his full‑time job. Catch up on the season and watch an all-new #TheLibrarians Sundays and Mondays at 9/8c on TNT. pic.twitter.com/n8zcU9tJWY — The Librarians: The Next Chapter (@librarianstv) August 16, 2026

Last summer, ahead of the first-season finale, we learned who we could expect to see in the second season. From the original series, Lindy Booth returns as Cassandra Cillian and Christian Kane reprises his role as Jacob Stone. In addition, the second season will star Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Josh Gates (Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown), Stephan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), Alan Emrys (Translations, Host), Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale, Andor), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones, The Ark), Cat White (Ten Percent), Gledisa Arthur (Everyone Is Going to Die), Jack Cunningham-Nuttall (Loki, The Crown), Danny Rea (Kingdom), Luka Divac (Boys and Girls), and Alex Henry (Shenanigans, Serial Dater).

This season, the team must confront not only external threats but also their own deepest fears and darkest nightmares. Lysa (Olivia Morris) and Connor (Bluey Robinson) grapple with the realities of their new roles as Librarians, while Charlie (Jessica Green) struggles under the weight of being the team's sole Guardian. Vikram (Callum McGowan), meanwhile, must surrender his lone-wolf instincts to fully embrace team mentality. Further complicating matters, the group unexpectedly crosses paths with legendary magician Merlin (Dominic Monaghan), who challenges the very foundation of the Library and tempts them to break its most sacred rule.

A spinoff of the acclaimed original television and film franchise, The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain, a time-traveling "Librarian" from the past who becomes stranded in the present. Upon returning to his castle in Serbia – now a museum – he accidentally unleashes magic across the continent. To contain his mistake, Vikram tasks a special team with recovering powerful supernatural artifacts and restoring order.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment for TNT. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, and Gary Rosen. Kate Rorick and Tom MacRae serve as co-executive producers. Noah Wyle serves as producer. Brandon Lambdin & Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment, and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.

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