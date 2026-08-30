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The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E09: "And the Toy Phone" Preview

Charlie gets a big assist from two familiar faces in our preview for TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E09: "And the Toy Phone."

Article Summary The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E09 sends Charlie solo as a mysterious toy phone sparks a haunting new case.

"And the Toy Phone" finds Charlie turning to returning favorites Jacob Stone and Cassandra for crucial backup.

TNT’s preview teases a child trapped in a haunted house, raising the stakes and hinting at deeper danger ahead.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter keeps the mystery front and center as Episode 9 sets up a tense, eerie mission.

On tonight's episode of TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Charlie (Jessica Green) is "home alone," so to speak, while the rest of the team heads off for a Librarians retreat. But S02E09: "And the Toy Phone" wouldn't make much of an episode if some drama didn't go down – and that comes in the form of a toy phone that appears to be very real. But with the team away, Charlie looks to Jacob (Christian Kane) and Cassandra (Lindy Booth) for a big-time assist. But is there more at play than the three of them realize? Here's a look at our updated preview for tonight's episode:

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E09: "And the Toy Phone"

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Episode 9: "And the Toy Phone" – While the rest of the team is away on a Library retreat, Charlie receives a call on a mysterious toy phone from a child trapped in a haunted house. Written by Rebecca Rosenberg.

Last summer, ahead of the first-season finale, we learned who we could expect to see in the second season. From the original series, Lindy Booth returns as Cassandra Cillian and Christian Kane reprises his role as Jacob Stone. In addition, the second season will star Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Josh Gates (Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown), Stephan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), Alan Emrys (Translations, Host), Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale, Andor), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones, The Ark), Cat White (Ten Percent), Gledisa Arthur (Everyone Is Going to Die), Jack Cunningham-Nuttall (Loki, The Crown), Danny Rea (Kingdom), Luka Divac (Boys and Girls), and Alex Henry (Shenanigans, Serial Dater).

This season, the team must confront not only external threats but also their own deepest fears and darkest nightmares. Lysa (Olivia Morris) and Connor (Bluey Robinson) grapple with the realities of their new roles as Librarians, while Charlie (Jessica Green) struggles under the weight of being the team's sole Guardian. Vikram (Callum McGowan), meanwhile, must surrender his lone-wolf instincts to fully embrace team mentality. Further complicating matters, the group unexpectedly crosses paths with legendary magician Merlin (Dominic Monaghan), who challenges the very foundation of the Library and tempts them to break its most sacred rule.

A spinoff of the acclaimed original television and film franchise, The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain, a time-traveling "Librarian" from the past who becomes stranded in the present. Upon returning to his castle in Serbia – now a museum – he accidentally unleashes magic across the continent. To contain his mistake, Vikram tasks a special team with recovering powerful supernatural artifacts and restoring order.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment for TNT. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, and Gary Rosen. Kate Rorick and Tom MacRae serve as co-executive producers. Noah Wyle serves as producer. Brandon Lambdin & Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment, and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.

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