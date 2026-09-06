Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E11: What Bad Dreams Are Made Of

Merlin returns, and our heroes confront their worst nightmares in TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E11: "And What Dreams May Come."

Article Summary The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E11 sends the team after a magical artifact when Merlin issues a distress call.

In "And What Dreams May Come," the Librarians enter a sleeping town where their darkest nightmares come vividly to life.

Written by John Rogers, the penultimate Season 2 chapter raises the stakes as Merlin returns to test the heroes.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter heads into its final two episodes with danger, dream horror, and major tension.

It's hard to believe, but we're down to the final two chapters of TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2. But don't think for one second that season is going to end on a quiet note – far from it. In S02E11: "And What Dreams May Come," Merlin (Dominic Monaghan) calls on the Librarians to track a powerful magical artifact. No problem, right? Did we mention the part where our heroes are forced to battle their darkest nightmares? Yeah, we almost left out the important part. With that in mind, here's a look at the season's penultimate chapter:

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E11: "And What Dreams May Come"

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Episode 11: "And What Dreams May Come" – A distress call from Merlin (Dominic Monaghan) leads the Librarians to a sleeping town, where they must hunt for a magical artifact while battling their darkest nightmares brought vividly to life. Written by John Rogers.

The two-part season finale of The Librarians: The Next Chapter starts TONIGHT on TNT and concludes tomorrow. Dominic returns. Josh Gates guests. Best reviews of the franchise's run, 89/87 on Rotten Tomatoes. because of you all!

Bring everyone. The Library is open. #TheLibrarians — Dean Devlin (@Dean_Devlin) September 6, 2026

Josh Gates from Expedition Unknown, as himself, helps the Librarians find the missing piece that leads to something you don't want to find 🫣. Watch Josh Gates guest star in an all-new #TheLibrarians tonight at 9/8c on TNT. pic.twitter.com/T7tl7GQAEL — The Librarians: The Next Chapter (@librarianstv) September 6, 2026

Last summer, ahead of the first-season finale, we learned who we could expect to see in the second season. From the original series, Lindy Booth returns as Cassandra Cillian and Christian Kane reprises his role as Jacob Stone. In addition, the second season will star Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Josh Gates (Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown), Stephan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), Alan Emrys (Translations, Host), Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale, Andor), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones, The Ark), Cat White (Ten Percent), Gledisa Arthur (Everyone Is Going to Die), Jack Cunningham-Nuttall (Loki, The Crown), Danny Rea (Kingdom), Luka Divac (Boys and Girls), and Alex Henry (Shenanigans, Serial Dater).

This season, the team must confront not only external threats but also their own deepest fears and darkest nightmares. Lysa (Olivia Morris) and Connor (Bluey Robinson) grapple with the realities of their new roles as Librarians, while Charlie (Jessica Green) struggles under the weight of being the team's sole Guardian. Vikram (Callum McGowan), meanwhile, must surrender his lone-wolf instincts to fully embrace team mentality. Further complicating matters, the group unexpectedly crosses paths with legendary magician Merlin (Dominic Monaghan), who challenges the very foundation of the Library and tempts them to break its most sacred rule.

A spinoff of the acclaimed original television and film franchise, The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain, a time-traveling "Librarian" from the past who becomes stranded in the present. Upon returning to his castle in Serbia – now a museum – he accidentally unleashes magic across the continent. To contain his mistake, Vikram tasks a special team with recovering powerful supernatural artifacts and restoring order.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment for TNT. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, and Gary Rosen. Kate Rorick and Tom MacRae serve as co-executive producers. Noah Wyle serves as producer. Brandon Lambdin & Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment, and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.

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