Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Ep. 6 Preview: Merlin Mix-Up

Our heroes have a "Freaky Friday" problem on TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter. Here's our preview for S02E06: "And Descartes' Dilemma."

Article Summary The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E06 preview sets up a Freaky Friday-style body swap tied to magical bracelets.

And Descartes' Dilemma raises the stakes when Merlin secretly swaps bodies with one of the Librarians.

Dean Devlin teases Merlin's return, spotlights writers John Rogers and Rebecca Rosenberg, and live-posts tonight.

The preview also rounds up the episode promo, a Season 2 lookahead, and The Librarians' SDCC 2026 update.

On tonight's episode, it looks like the Librarians have a "Freaky Friday" situation on their hands when the hunt for magical bracelets leads to some body-swapping. Making an already bad situation much, much worse? Merlin (Dominic Monaghan) is in the mix, swapping bodies with one of our heroes. That's where things stand heading into TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E06: "And Descartes' Dilemma," with our preview for tonight's episode waiting for you below. In addition, we have a look at what Devlin had to tease about tonight, the gang's trip out to San Diego Comic-Con 2026, and more.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S02E06: "And Descartes' Dilemma"

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Episode 6: "And Descartes' Dilemma" – While on a mission to recover the missing bracelets of Castor and Pollux, the Librarians accidentally swap bodies with one another; as they race to locate the second bracelet, they discover Merlin has secretly swapped bodies with one of them. Written by John Rogers & Rebecca Rosenberg.

Merlin RETURNS tonight on The Librarians: The Next Chapter on @tntdrama! Written by the godfather of the series John Rogers partnered with the incomparable Rebecca Rosenberg! I'll be live posting along with the east coast feed. Join me by searching the hashtag #TheLibrarians — Dean Devlin (@Dean_Devlin) August 17, 2026

Last summer, ahead of the first-season finale, we learned who we could expect to see in the second season. From the original series, Lindy Booth returns as Cassandra Cillian and Christian Kane reprises his role as Jacob Stone. In addition, the second season will star Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Josh Gates (Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown), Stephan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), Alan Emrys (Translations, Host), Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale, Andor), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones, The Ark), Cat White (Ten Percent), Gledisa Arthur (Everyone Is Going to Die), Jack Cunningham-Nuttall (Loki, The Crown), Danny Rea (Kingdom), Luka Divac (Boys and Girls), and Alex Henry (Shenanigans, Serial Dater).

This season, the team must confront not only external threats but also their own deepest fears and darkest nightmares. Lysa (Olivia Morris) and Connor (Bluey Robinson) grapple with the realities of their new roles as Librarians, while Charlie (Jessica Green) struggles under the weight of being the team's sole Guardian. Vikram (Callum McGowan), meanwhile, must surrender his lone-wolf instincts to fully embrace team mentality. Further complicating matters, the group unexpectedly crosses paths with legendary magician Merlin (Dominic Monaghan), who challenges the very foundation of the Library and tempts them to break its most sacred rule.

A spinoff of the acclaimed original television and film franchise, The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain, a time-traveling "Librarian" from the past who becomes stranded in the present. Upon returning to his castle in Serbia – now a museum – he accidentally unleashes magic across the continent. To contain his mistake, Vikram tasks a special team with recovering powerful supernatural artifacts and restoring order.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment for TNT. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, and Gary Rosen. Kate Rorick and Tom MacRae serve as co-executive producers. Noah Wyle serves as producer. Brandon Lambdin & Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment, and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.

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