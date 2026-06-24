Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 Trailer: More Magical Mayhem

Heading back to TNT beginning on August 2nd, here's the trailer for Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2.

Article Summary The Librarians: The Next Chapter Season 2 gets a new trailer ahead of its TNT return on Sunday, August 2 at 9 pm ET/PT.

Season 2 opens with a rage-fueled mystery at an international boarding school as the Librarians race to stop magic.

Dominic Monaghan joins The Librarians: The Next Chapter as a mysterious man claiming to be the wizard Merlin.

Dean Devlin’s fantasy adventure pushes the team to their limits with high-stakes missions, chaos, and familiar faces.

When TNT and Showrunner/EP Dean Devlin's second season of The Librarians: The Next Chapter gets unleashed beginning on Sunday, August 2nd (9 pm ET/PT), our heroes will find themselves pushed to their limits as they tackle fantastical missions filled with high-stakes challenges, unexpected responsibilities, and unpredictable characters – including familiar faces and special guest stars. In fact, look no further than the season premiere, with Librarians investigating an international boarding school after a mysterious outbreak of inexplicable rage takes hold. As if racing the clock to keep their own rage in check as they look to uncover the source of the magic, the team will also have the not-so-small matter of a mysterious man (Dominic Monaghan) claiming to be the wizard Merlin to contend with. With that in mind, we have the official Season 2 trailer waiting for you above, followed by the season's key art poster and an expanded overview waiting for you below:

Last summer, ahead of the first-season finale, we learned who we could expect to see in the second season. From the original series, Lindy Booth returns as Cassandra Cillian and Christian Kane reprises his role as Jacob Stone. In addition, the second season will star Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Josh Gates (Discovery Channel's Expedition Unknown), Stephan Kapičić (Deadpool), Oliver Dench (Hotel Portofino, Pandora), Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon, War of the Worlds), Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect 2, The Rookie), Alan Emrys (Translations, Host), Malcolm Sinclair (Casino Royale, Andor), Reece Ritchie (The Lovely Bones, The Ark), Cat White (Ten Percent), Gledisa Arthur (Everyone Is Going to Die), Jack Cunningham-Nuttall (Loki, The Crown), Danny Rea (Kingdom), Luka Divac (Boys and Girls), and Alex Henry (Shenanigans, Serial Dater).

This season, the team must confront not only external threats but also their own deepest fears and darkest nightmares. Lysa (Olivia Morris) and Connor (Bluey Robinson) grapple with the realities of their new roles as Librarians, while Charlie (Jessica Green) struggles under the weight of being the team's sole Guardian. Vikram (Callum McGowan), meanwhile, must surrender his lone-wolf instincts to fully embrace team mentality. Further complicating matters, the group unexpectedly crosses paths with legendary magician Merlin (Dominic Monaghan), who challenges the very foundation of the Library and tempts them to break its most sacred rule.

A spinoff of the acclaimed original television and film franchise, The Librarians: The Next Chapter centers on Vikram Chamberlain, a time-traveling "Librarian" from the past who becomes stranded in the present. Upon returning to his castle in Serbia – now a museum – he accidentally unleashes magic across the continent. To contain his mistake, Vikram tasks a special team with recovering powerful supernatural artifacts and restoring order.

TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment for TNT. Dean Devlin serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, and Gary Rosen. Kate Rorick and Tom MacRae serve as co-executive producers. Noah Wyle serves as producer. Brandon Lambdin & Mark Franco of Electric Entertainment, and Jonathan English of Balkanic Media also produce.

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