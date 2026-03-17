Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: The Lincoln Lawyer

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 Production Begins: Cast News & Overview

With production underway, casting and plot details have been released for Netflix's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5.

Article Summary The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 begins production, inspired by Michael Connelly’s novel Resurrection Walk.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey Haller, tackling new legal battles amid family secrets and drama.

Diane Guerrero, Teresa Maria, and Steve Howey join the cast as intriguing new characters in Season 5.

Cobie Smulders is promoted to series regular, with key favorites returning for high-stakes legal action.

Shortly before the fourth season hit streaming screens earlier this year, the news came down that Netflix had renewed Showrunners Dailyn Rodriguez and Ted Humphrey's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo-starring series adaptation of bestselling author Michael Connelly's The Lincoln Lawyer for a fifth season. With the season inspired by the seventh novel in Connelly's "The Lincoln Lawyer" series, Resurrection Walk, production on Season 5 is underway – and Deadline Hollywood has some serious casting news and plot details to pass along.

"The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 5 New Additions: Diane Guerrero (Doom Patrol) as Natalia, Teresa Maria (Narcos Mexico) as Tina Perez, Richard Cabral (Mayans) as Benny Perez, Steve Howey (Shameless) as Brian Cunningham, Patty Guggenheim (Twisted Metal) as Allison Finch, Corbin Bernsen (L.A. Law) as Richard Finch, Chris Diamantopoulos (The Sticky) as Frank Silver, and Iker Garcia (The Pitt) as Rafa Wagner.

"The Lincoln Lawyer" Promotes Cobie Smulders & More: Cobie Smulders (Emi Finch) has been upped to series regular. In addition, Neve Campbell, Krista Warner, Angelica Maria, and Gigi Zumbado will be back as recurring guest stars.

"The Lincoln Lawyer" Season 5 Overview: "In Season 5 of The Lincoln Lawyer, Mickey Haller's world is upended when the half-sister he never knew existed, Emi (Cobie Smulders), comes to him with a plea to help free a wrongfully convicted woman. In a season defined by blood ties and buried secrets, Mickey takes on a grueling habeas petition to overturn a six-year-old murder conviction, but the deeper he digs, the more nefarious the forces arrayed against him become.

Meanwhile, the stakes rise for his trusted team as Lorna (Becki Newton), Izzy (Jazz Rayburn), and Cisco (Angus Sampson) step up to tackle high-profile challenges of their own. Having just saved himself from a wrongful conviction in Season 4, Mickey is now determined to set right an enormous miscarriage of justice. But as he unravels a dangerous web of corruption and lies, he must grapple with the fractured legacy of his family — both his chosen family and the family he never knew he had."

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