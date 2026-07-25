Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: lord of the rings, the rings of power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Clarifies Season 3 Schedule

Beginning November 11th, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 will release over three weeks; here's how the schedule plays out.

Article Summary Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 premieres November 11 on Prime Video with a three-week rollout.

The release plan is set: four episodes on November 11, then two more on November 18 and two on November 25.

SDCC revealed the first Rings of Power Season 3 teaser plus major casting news, including Simon Pegg as The Balrog.

Jamie Campbell Bower joins Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as Celeborn, with Zubin Varla as Khamûl.

With Prime Video and Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne's third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power set to arrive on November 11th, the streaming series set up shop on Friday for an epic San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) panel. Along with an official teaser trailer, fans also learned that Simon Pegg is voicing The Balrog (and gets some screen time with Charlie Vickers' Sauron). In addition, they learned that Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things) would be playing Galadriel's long-lost husband, Celeborn, and Zubin Varla (Andor) would be playing Khamûl the Easterling of Rhûn. In addition, new cast members were introduced: Eddie Marsan (Happy-Go-Lucky) as King Durin IV's older brother, Thrain; Andrew Richardson (Guys & Dolls) as Elendil's younger son and Isildur's brother, Anarion; Adam Young (Don't Breathe 2) as Marnûkh, a mysterious Orc who may not be what he seems. Now, we're getting a look at the season's release schedule: four episodes on November 11, followed by two episodes each on November 18th and 25th – with key art to help you keep track.

"The Rings of Power" brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

The cast and showrunners of "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" take the stage at #ComicCon. pic.twitter.com/FjXITuJXWm — Variety (@Variety) July 24, 2026

The series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The Ringwraiths descend on #ComicCon during "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" panel. pic.twitter.com/sCynBvMrsX — Variety (@Variety) July 24, 2026

In Season Three, Middle-earth is at war. Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron's armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings. But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all… Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life…

Daniel Weyman teases what's in store for Gandalf in Season 3 of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' | #SDCC '26 pic.twitter.com/YrJouE2NNs — Deadline (@DEADLINE) July 24, 2026

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brandstrom. Matthew Penry-Davey is a producer, and Ally O'Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

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