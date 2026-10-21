Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: lord of the rings, the rings of power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Drops Epic Season 3 Trailer

Set for a four-episode premiere on November 11th, here's the trailer for Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3.

Article Summary Prime Video drops the official The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 trailer ahead of November 11.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 opens with a four-episode premiere, then wraps on November 25.

The trailer teases war across Middle-earth as Elves, Dwarves, Númenor, and Gandalf face Sauron’s rising power.

Sauron’s Ring-servants, civil war in Númenor, and battles in Rhûn raise the stakes for The Lord of the Rings.

With Prime Video and Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power set to return on November 11th, fans are getting their best look yet at what's to come with the release of the official trailer. But before you deep dive into all of that, don't forget that the first four episodes will premiere on November 11th, followed by Episodes 5 and 6 on November 18th, and Episodes 7 and 8 (the season finale) on November 25th.

In the new trailer, all the peoples of Middle-earth are engaged in the heroic struggle against Sauron and his army of Orcs. His terrifying Ring-servants, the Nazgnagôl, roam Middle-earth clad in black armor as tensions rise among the Elves trying desperately to hold the front lines; familial ties are strained among the Dwarves in Khazad-dûm; political factions push the island kingdom of Númenor to the brink of civil war; and in the eastern lands of Rhûn, Gandalf enlists his full powers of magic and persuasion as he fights to turn the tide of impending darkness.

In Season Three, Middle-earth is at war. Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron's armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings. But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all… Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life…

The third season is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey is a producer, and Ally O'Leary Cantrell, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

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