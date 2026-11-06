Posted in: Amazon Studios, Lord of The Rings, TV | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings, the rings of power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Galadriel Frustrates Sauron

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns for Season 3 next week, with the dynamics between Sauron and Galadriel front and center.

Article Summary The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 returns November 11, with Galadriel and Sauron driving the story.

Charlie Vickers says Sauron is isolated and frustrated, unable to reach or control Galadriel after Season 2.

Morfydd Clark hints Galadriel and Sauron’s long history adds distance, tension, and a strange romantic weight.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power looks darker in Season 3 as Sauron faces rejection and rising stakes.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 debuts next week after a lengthy absence, and after the trailer dropped, fans have been frothing at the mouth for any morsel they can get their hands on. The show really has come into its own, and Season 3 looks to be upping the stakes big time. One of the main thrusts of the series is the relationship between Galadriel and Sauron, and that looks to deepen even more in the upcoming season. Charlie Vickers, who plays Sauron, in a recent chat with GamesRadar, shared some thoughts on the dynamics between the two and how it shapes the upcoming season.

The Lord Of The Rings Heads To A Dark Place

"I think he is frustrated because she is now beyond his reach. The culmination of the second season was him sort of saying the door is still open, and she then says it's shut, in a more eloquent way than I've just said. But I think he starts the season, like he's very isolated. He doesn't have a partner in crime in Galadriel in the first season or with Celebrimbor. He pissed her off and then he killed the other guy. So now he's isolated and he's frustrated that he can't control Galadriel. She represents the good." Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel, also chimed in: "I mean, it's the big elephant in the room, Sauron. But it's also that they've got this space of time between them. Sauron thinks he's the big problem, but it's not necessarily that. They've just got to re-find who they are because they've been apart for so long, and they're so old," she adds: "There's something about old love that I find so romantic." The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 will debut on Prime Video starting on November 11th, and like many, I cannot wait.

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