Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings, the rings of power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: McKay on Season 3 Schedule

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power co-showrunner Patrick McKay makes the case for Season 3 having a different release schedule.

Article Summary The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 premieres November 11 with a four-episode launch on Prime Video.

Patrick McKay says the staggered three-week release aims to get all eight episodes out before the holiday season.

McKay calls The Rings of Power a family-viewing event, with hopes audiences will binge Season 3 together.

Season 3 also brings a five-year time jump, adding a major story shift alongside the unusual release schedule.

When Prime Video and Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns for its third season on November 11th, viewers will see a five-year time jump between seasons. But that's not the only time-related change that viewers can expect. As we saw in the key art below, which was previously released, the first four episodes will premiere on November 11th, followed by Episodes 5 and 6 on November 18th, and Episodes 7 and 8 (the season finale) on November 25th. Speaking with GamesRadar+, McKay shared the thinking behind choosing this route over single-episode weekly releases. "We have always thought about 'Lord of the Rings' as a perennial, and that it's a movie or a series that potentially your whole family can watch. Maybe it's a little scary for young ones this time, but we love the idea of having the whole thing out before the holidays, with the aspiration that maybe people will binge it together. We'll see. Fingers crossed," the McKay explained.

In the new trailer, all the peoples of Middle-earth are engaged in the heroic struggle against Sauron and his army of Orcs. His terrifying Ring-servants, the Nazgnagôl, roam Middle-earth clad in black armor as tensions rise among the Elves trying desperately to hold the front lines; familial ties are strained among the Dwarves in Khazad-dûm; political factions push the island kingdom of Númenor to the brink of civil war; and in the eastern lands of Rhûn, Gandalf enlists his full powers of magic and persuasion as he fights to turn the tide of impending darkness.

In Season Three, Middle-earth is at war. Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron's armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings. But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all… Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life…

The third season is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey is a producer, and Ally O'Leary Cantrell, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

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