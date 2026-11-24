Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: lord of the rings, the rings of power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Renewed for Season 4

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be back for Season 4, along with Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne.

Article Summary Prime Video renewed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for Season 4, with Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne returning.

The Rings of Power Season 3 wraps early tonight at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET as Prime Video drops the final chapters.

Peter Friedlander says Season 3 delivers the forging of the One Ring, a landmark moment for The Lord of the Rings.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 sends Middle-earth to war as Sauron drives toward total domination.

If you're a fan of Prime Video and Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, then you have two reasons to be excited today. First, the final chapters of Season 3 are set to arrive early: today, at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET, to be precise. Along with that comes the news that the streaming series has been renewed for a fourth season – with McKay and Payne returning. "'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' has become a defining series for Prime Video," shared Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. "As Season Three delivers the landmark moment fans have been waiting for — the forging of the One Ring — we are proud to confirm Season Four with J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, and the entire creative team. We look forward to bringing fans even deeper into the rich world of Tolkien's Second Age."

In the official trailer, all the peoples of Middle-earth are engaged in the heroic struggle against Sauron and his army of Orcs. His terrifying Ring-servants, the Nazgnagôl, roam Middle-earth clad in black armor as tensions rise among the Elves trying desperately to hold the front lines; familial ties are strained among the Dwarves in Khazad-dûm; political factions push the island kingdom of Númenor to the brink of civil war; and in the eastern lands of Rhûn, Gandalf enlists his full powers of magic and persuasion as he fights to turn the tide of impending darkness.

In Season Three, Middle-earth is at war. Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron's armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings. But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all… Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life…

The third season is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey is a producer, and Ally O'Leary Cantrell, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

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