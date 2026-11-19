Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: lord of the rings, rings of power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S03 Finale Dropping Early

The finale of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 will now drop on Tuesday, November 24th, at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET.

Article Summary Prime Video moved The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 finale up to Tuesday, November 24, at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 now wraps with Episodes 7 and 8 a day earlier than the planned November 25 drop.

Patrick McKay told GamesRadar+ the multi-episode release was meant to get The Lord of the Rings out before the holidays for family binges.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 trailer teases war with Sauron, Númenor in chaos, and Gandalf in Rhûn.

Remember all of that nonsense about the final two episodes of Prime Video and Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 releasing on November 25th? Well, you'd better update your scorecards because the streaming service released a very cool piece of key art announcing that the final chapters would arrive early: Tuesday, November 24th, at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET, to be precise.

As we saw in the key art released earlier, the first four episodes premiered on November 11th, followed by Episodes 5 and 6 on November 18th, and Episodes 7 and 8 (the season finale) on November 25th. Speaking with GamesRadar+, McKay shared the thinking behind choosing this route over single-episode weekly releases. "We have always thought about 'Lord of the Rings' as a perennial, and that it's a movie or a series that potentially your whole family can watch. Maybe it's a little scary for young ones this time, but we love the idea of having the whole thing out before the holidays, with the aspiration that maybe people will binge it together. We'll see. Fingers crossed," the McKay explained.

In the new trailer, all the peoples of Middle-earth are engaged in the heroic struggle against Sauron and his army of Orcs. His terrifying Ring-servants, the Nazgnagôl, roam Middle-earth clad in black armor as tensions rise among the Elves trying desperately to hold the front lines; familial ties are strained among the Dwarves in Khazad-dûm; political factions push the island kingdom of Númenor to the brink of civil war; and in the eastern lands of Rhûn, Gandalf enlists his full powers of magic and persuasion as he fights to turn the tide of impending darkness.

In Season Three, Middle-earth is at war. Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron's armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings. But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all… Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life…

The third season is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey is a producer, and Ally O'Leary Cantrell, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.

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