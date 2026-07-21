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The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S03 Poster; Teaser Friday

With a Season 3 teaser dropping this Friday during SDCC, Prime Video released a new poster for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Article Summary Prime Video confirmed a Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 teaser will debut Friday during SDCC.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power joins Blade Runner 2099 for Prime Video’s Hall H panel on July 24.

Season 3 of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres November 11, with exclusive SDCC footage also teased.

The new season jumps ahead years and centers on Sauron forging the One Ring during the War of the Elves.

Prime Video is bringing a whole lot of shows to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this weekend – and that includes Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. With the streaming series adaptation set to return on November 11th (and Season 4 cameras reportedly expected to start rolling in Early 2027), SDCC attendees will get a chance to check out some exclusive looks at the third season – and now, we know that everyone is getting a Season 3 teaser this Friday. Here's a look at a very ominous key art poster that was released to make it all official:

FRIDAY, JULY 24 10:00 AM – 11:30 AM: Prime Video Presents Blade Runner 2099 and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Enter dystopian Los Angeles and the epic battle for Middle-earth as Prime Video presents exclusive looks at the upcoming series Blade Runner 2099 and Season Three of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Cast and Executive Producers of the series will take you into their worlds, sharing behind-the-scenes insights and thrilling surprises. (Hall H)

"The Rings of Power" brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

The series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

Jumping forward several years from the events of Season 2, Season 3 takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will – and at last rule all Middle-earth.

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brandstrom. Matthew Penry-Davey is a producer, and Ally O'Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

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