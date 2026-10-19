Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: lord of the rings, rings of power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 Gets New Key Art

With a four-episode return set for November 11th, here is new key art for Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3.

Article Summary The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 gets ominous new key art ahead of its November 11 return.

Prime Video confirmed a three-week rollout, with four episodes premiering first and two more dropping each week.

SDCC revealed a new teaser trailer plus major casting news, including Simon Pegg voicing The Balrog.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 sets Middle-earth at war as Sauron forges the One Ring.

Over the summer, Prime Video and Showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power had a whole lot to offer fans during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Along with an official teaser trailer, we learned that Simon Pegg is voicing The Balrog (and will get some screen time with Charlie Vickers' Sauron). In addition, we learned that Jamie Campbell Bower (Stranger Things) would be playing Galadriel's long-lost husband, Celeborn, and Zubin Varla (Andor) would be playing Khamûl the Easterling of Rhûn. In addition, new cast members were introduced: Eddie Marsan (Happy-Go-Lucky) as King Durin IV's older brother, Thrain; Andrew Richardson (Guys & Dolls) as Elendil's younger son and Isildur's brother, Anarion; Adam Young (Don't Breathe 2) as Marnûkh, a mysterious Orc who may not be what he seems. Since that time, we learned the season's release schedule: four episodes on November 11th, followed by two episodes each on November 18th and 25th. And now, it's some very cool and very ominous key art – we have a feeling you might recognize who it is:

"The Rings of Power" brings to the screen for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books, and takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

The series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

In Season Three, Middle-earth is at war. Five years have passed since the fall of Eregion. Sauron's armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory – Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings. But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all… Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth – Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike – must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life…

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Charlotte Brandstrom. Matthew Penry-Davey is a producer, and Ally O'Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

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