Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: the lowdown

The Lowdown Makeup Dept Head on VFX Fun, Martha Plimpton & More

The Lowdown makeup artist Sharon Tabb on Shane McRae's VFX medical misadventure, her favorite episode, working with Martha Plimpton, and more

Article Summary The Lowdown makeup dept head Sharon Tabb reveals how Shane McRae’s shocking McMann VFX gag fooled a real doctor.

Tabb breaks down crafting Deidra’s evolving graphic eyeliner looks, turning The Lowdown’s bookstore artist into a standout.

Sharon Tabb names The Lowdown episode 6 as her favorite, praising its heartfelt family shifts and emotional healing.

Tabb also spotlights Martha Plimpton’s fearless Sheriff Vela Thorne, built around a powerful, small-town-ready look.

Makeup artist Sharon Tabb found a great collaborator in creator/showrunner Sterlin Harjo since their days on FX's Reservation Dogs, and when she was offered to return for the more ambitious The Lowdown, working with the same crew and some of the same cast, she jumped at the opportunity as makeup department head for the FX and Hulu series. The FX and Hulu crime drama follows a Tulsa bookstore owner-turned investigative journalist, Lee Rayborn (Ethan Hawke), who digs into local corruption. When his reporting uncovers sinister connections, he must protect both his family and the truth. In part two of our interview, Tabb spoke to Bleeding Cool about the close call Shane McRae (McMann) came to being mistaken for an ER patient at a hospital between scenes, her favorite episode, and Martha Plimpton's brilliant performance as Sheriff Vela Thorne.

The Lowdown Makeup Dept Head Sharon Tabb on Shane McRae's VFX Hospital Adventure, Favorite Episode, Martha Plimpton & More

Bleeding Cool: Between both seasons, has there been just maybe a sequence or character that you didn't think initially would have worked out as far as just the initial designs, and then it turned out better than you expected?

Tabb: Gosh, I would say a couple of things. First, I feel like the Shane McRae gag that we did, the McMann gag with the bald cap. I couldn't be happier with how it turned out. I'm so pleased with it, and we had a great special effects artist who designed the piece, Stephen Prouty out of LA, and then I applied it. My team then helped me apply some of the other stuff on the face, and I think the teamwork with that- I just couldn't be prouder. I remember when Sterlin saw it for the first time, and when most people saw it, they were just like, "Whoa! That's crazy!" In fact, when we shot in a real hospital, Shane somehow got walking down a hallway by himself, and a doctor came up to him and thought he was a real patient and was like, "Are you okay, sir? Let's get you to a room," and he's like, "I'm an actor, this is all fake," and so I was like, "Okay, that's a good compliment when people think it's real."

Part of me is thinking, "I wonder how far they're going to let me take this before they discover it's actually fake."

Yeah, no, I know. I know, like for real. "Come on, Shane! Keep your acting up [laughs]. Pretend like you're a patient." I would say the other thing I've had a lot of fun with that I think keeps evolving and turning out amazing is our bookstore worker, Deidra, played by Siena East. When we did the pilot, the description was: she was just kind of this emo gothic rocker girl, and on the pilot, we just did some smoky eyes on her, but after I saw her outfits, jewelry, hair, and everything, I was like, "Oh, this is boring. We can't be just doing some smoky eyes on her." She's also an artist.

I was like, "Okay, we are going to change this up," so what we have done is every season we think out her eye looks, and do all these various graphic eyeliners, and some of it's intricate, depending on what our outfit is; some of it's simple, but it makes sense because she is an artist and we try to make it still believable. It is my time where I can show a little bit of fashion makeup, but not too much over the top, but I feel like that just keeps evolving and it keeps getting better. I swear every time Siena and I are doing these looks, we're like, "Oh, this is our favorite yet," and then we'll do the next episode. "Oh, this was our favorite," because it's just fun, but I don't know. They're all my favorites, really.

Speaking of favorites, did you have like a particular favorite episode?

Oh gosh, this is hard, um…

Or has that not aired yet?

Well, OK, I actually have not seen the last two, but I do know what happens in those, and I think my favorite would probably be an episode. I hope I get this right. I think it's (206 – "Leaving and Coming Back"), because it's when Lee is gaining trust from his dad. There's a shift in the relationship that's happening. Tommy Lee Jones, who plays Lee Sr., is bonding with his granddaughter, and they have a birthday party. They're just, they're having these special moments, so you just start seeing these relationships evolving that are healing, and I really like that. So, for right now, I would definitely say episode six.

All right, Sharon, is there anything else you want to talk about or share from your experience on the show?

Um, let's see. I want to talk about Martha Plimpton, who plays the sheriff. She was a hoot to work with, and she just came in blazing. What's so great about these actors is that there's no vanity. They're so involved with their character, and we just want to do what's fitting for the character, and it was just fun creating Sheriff Vela Thorne. We tried to create this powerful makeup look, but obviously, she's in a small town, and she's not really a glam girl, but she's put together, and that was a fun character to create.

The Lowdown, which also stars Ethan Hawke, Keith David, Kaniehtiio Horn, Betty Gilpin, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong, airs Wednesdays through November 25th on FX and Hulu.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!