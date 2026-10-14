Posted in: FX, TV | Tagged: the lowdown

The Lowdown Returns Tonight! Check Out Our S02E01 & S02E02 Preview

With FX Networks' The Lowdown returning tonight, here's our preview for S02E01: "The Rupidoop" and S02E02: "Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound."

Article Summary FX’s The Lowdown returns tonight with a two-episode Season 2 premiere: “The Rupidoop” and “Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound.”

The Lowdown S02E01 finds Lee Raybon’s Citizen Journalist of the Year speech leaving a very memorable impression.

The Lowdown S02E02 teases fallout as “Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound” sees Chili finally spilling the beans.

Preview details include official episode overviews plus new promos for Sterlin Harjo’s The Lowdown Season 2 launch.

Ethan Hawke's Lee Raybon's obsession with exposing the truth, despite the piles of trouble it constantly lands him in, has earned the citizen journalist a second season – and that second season kicks off tonight. Of course, we're talking about the return of FX Networks and series creator, executive producer, writer, and director Sterlin Harjo's (Reservation Dogs) The Lowdown. That brings us to our updated preview for tonight's two-episode Season 2 premiere: S02E01: "The Rupidoop" and S02E02: "Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound," including official overviews, image galleries, and more.

The Lowdown S02E01: "The Rupidoop" & S02E02: "Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound" Previews

The Lowdown Season 2 Episode 1: "The Rupidoop" – Lee's acceptance speech for Citizen Journalist of the Year leaves quite an impression. Written and directed by Sterlin Harjo.

The Lowdown Season 2 Episode 2: "Whiskey Bent and Hell Bound" – Chili spills the beans. Written by Sneha Koorse and directed by Sterlin Harjo.

Lee (Ethan Hawke) lives and works in a rare books store tucked in the heart of Tulsa – a local refuge and unofficial community hub. While Lee's no idealist, he's fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city's hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. As the season begins, Lee's recent story on the life and untimely death of Dale Washberg (as seen in season one) earns him a local citizen journalist award. Unable to process things going well for a change, Lee self-medicates and, unsurprisingly, makes a less-than-stellar showing at the ceremony. But his wildly unfiltered speech grabs the attention of beautiful and brash public defender Ginger (Betty Gilpin), herself a crusader for truth.

Though uncommonly immune to his charms, Ginger does accept Lee's help on a case. One of her clients has gone MIA from the state penitentiary – but how can a man go missing in prison? The situation turns out to have all of Lee's favorite ingredients: power, corruption, and malfeasance among the wealthy elite. It's a perfect next story for The Heartland Press, where Marty (Keith David) is now Managing Editor, much to Lee's chagrin.

Bumbling his way through the investigation with Ginger, Lee reluctantly enlists the assistance of Johnny (Rafael Casal), a jujitsu-trained dentist with a heart of gold, who is also the new husband to Lee's ex Samantha (Kaniehtiio Horn), and co-parent to Lee's teenage daughter, Francis (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), who longs for more time with her ever-busy father. Lee loves Francis more than anything in the world, but the urgency of this new case pulls him away from her more often than either of them would like. Things on the home front get even more complicated when Lee's estranged grifter father, Lee Raybon Senior (Tommy Lee Jones), unexpectedly arrives in town – especially awkward since Lee has always told Francis that her grandfather was dead.

FX's The Lowdown was created by Sterlin Harjo, who executive produces with Garrett Basch, Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Duffy Boudreau, and Scott Teems. The series is produced by FX Productions.

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