Posted in: FX, Hulu, TV | Tagged: the lowdown

The Lowdown S02 Trailer Sees Lee Diving Into Another Season of Trouble

Returning on October 14th, here's the trailer for FX and Sterlin Harjo's (Reservation Dogs) Ethan Hawke-starring The Lowdown Season 2.

We were pleasantly surprised to see that a whole lot of folks were loving series creator, executive producer, writer, and director Sterlin Harjo's (Reservation Dogs) Ethan Hawke-starring The Lowdown as much as we were. With the second season set to hit in two weeks, FX is giving us our best look yet at what's in store for citizen journalist Lee Raybon (Hawke), a self-proclaimed Tulsa "truthstorian" whose obsession with the truth keeps getting him into trouble. Joining him for the second season are Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones and four-time Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin.

With the second season set to start dropping weekly episodes on Wednesday, October 14th at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on FX and Hulu (and coming soon to Disney+ internationally), here's a look at the official trailer for The Lowdown:

Lee lives and works in a rare books store tucked in the heart of Tulsa – a local refuge and unofficial community hub. While Lee's no idealist, he's fiercely committed to exposing corruption and unearthing the city's hidden rot, even when it puts him at risk. As the season begins, Lee's recent story on the life and untimely death of Dale Washberg (as seen in season one) earns him a local citizen journalist award. Unable to process things going well for a change, Lee self-medicates and, unsurprisingly, makes a less-than-stellar showing at the ceremony. But his wildly unfiltered speech grabs the attention of beautiful and brash public defender Ginger (Gilpin), herself a crusader for truth.

Though uncommonly immune to his charms, Ginger does accept Lee's help on a case. One of her clients has gone MIA from the state penitentiary – but how can a man go missing in prison? The situation turns out to have all of Lee's favorite ingredients: power, corruption and malfeasance among the wealthy elite. It's a perfect next story for The Heartland Press, where Marty (Keith David) is now Managing Editor, much to Lee's chagrin.

Bumbling his way through the investigation with Ginger, Lee reluctantly enlists the assistance of Johnny (Rafael Casal), a jujitsu-trained dentist with a heart of gold, who is also the new husband to Lee's ex Samantha (Kaniehtiio Horn), and co-parent to Lee's teenage daughter, Francis (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), who longs for more time with her ever-busy father. Lee loves Francis more than anything in the world, but the urgency of this new case pulls him away from her more often than either of them would like. Things on the home front get even more complicated when Lee's estranged grifter father, Lee Raybon Senior (Jones), unexpectedly arrives in town – especially awkward since Lee has always told Francis that her grandfather was dead.

FX's The Lowdown' was created by Sterlin Harjo, who executive produces with Garrett Basch, Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Duffy Boudreau, and Scott Teems. The series is produced by FX Productions.

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