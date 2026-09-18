Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: hulu, The Mafia Nanny, Webtoon

The Mafia Nanny: Hulu, EP Charlize Theron Developing Webtoon Adapt

Hulu and EP Charlize Theron are in development on a live-action series adaptation of the hit Webtoon series, The Mafia Nanny.

Article Summary Hulu is developing The Mafia Nanny as a live-action drama series, with Charlize Theron executive producing.

Max Gill is writing The Mafia Nanny adaptation, set to become the first English-language live-action Webtoon series.

The Mafia Nanny follows elite nanny Davina as a new job pulls her back toward danger, romance, and organized crime.

With 420 million views on Webtoon, The Mafia Nanny has massive fan demand and looks like a major Hulu project to watch.

The Mafia Nanny is a popular Webtoon series, and Hulu is looking to bring it to life. The streamer has put a drama series into development, with Charlize Theron attached as executive producer. The series will be written for television by Max Gill, and as Deadline points out, it will become the first English-language live-action series based on a Webtoon property. Producers on the series will include Theron, Gill, Beth Kono, AJ Dix, and Matt Maher for Secret Menu, David Madden and Sera Tabb for Webtoon Productions, and Dawn Olmstead for Steady Collective.

The Mafia Nanny Is Huge, So This Is Going To Be One To Watch

The Mafia Nanny centers on Davina, who serves as an elite nanny to high-net-worth families. Her job should be straightforward: protect the charge, obey the client, and avoid becoming emotionally attached. But when Davina receives her first mission in the form of young Mikey Angelini, his imposing – and alluring – father threatens to drag her back into the world of organized crime she had tried to leave behind. The Webtoon was created by Violet Matter and illustrated by sh00, Roususu, and Drawniels, and has been viewed 420 million times (a big reason for the series adaptation).

The Mafia Nanny is huge. When I don't write for this site, I manage a comic book store, and people ask me about it constantly. Sometimes I think we underestimate just how big and popular Webtoon and the stories on there have become, but Hollywood is starting to see it. I would expect this to come together fast and get into production really soon. It will be interesting to see what direction they go with casting live-action versions of these characters. The success of the show will depend on those announcements and that first trailer. A close eye will be kept on this.

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