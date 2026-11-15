Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: The Mighty Nein

The Mighty Nein S02: Critical Role, Titmouse Series Returns March 24th

During TwitchCon 2026, it was announced that Critical Role and Titmouse's The Mighty Nein Season 2 would hit Prime Video on March 24th, 2027.

Article Summary The Mighty Nein Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on March 24, 2027, bringing Critical Role’s animated hit back.

Critical Role and Titmouse revealed The Mighty Nein Season 2 release date during a special TwitchCon 2026 live one-shot.

The Mighty Nein Season 2 sends the crew into a pirate adventure as dangerous pasts and a treacherous future collide.

Fjord’s growing powers and the Beacon’s pull force The Mighty Nein to choose between dark magic and friendship.

A little more than three months after the news came down that the first season of Prime Video's adult animated fantasy-adventure series The Mighty Nein had won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation, Critical Role and Titmouse had some good news to share on Sunday. During a special live one-shot at TwitchCon 2026 that featured actors Benjamin Walker and Maxim Baldry from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, and Liam O'Brien from The Mighty Nein and The Legend of Vox Machina (with O'Brien serving as the Game Master for the one-of-a-kind event), it was announced that the animated series would be back for its eight-episode Season 2 beginning on March 24th, 2027. Along with the release date, a special announcement image and season overview were released to honor the occasion:

During the second season, The Mighty Nein set off on a pirate adventure across the high seas as they face their complicated pasts and hurtle toward a treacherous future. While Fjord's burgeoning powers tempt him down a dark path, the Beacon reveals its own enticing possibilities, and the group must choose between newfound magic and their friendship.

Produced for Prime Video by Amazon MGM Studios, Critical Role, Panda Burrow, and Titmouse, The Mighty Nein stars Critical Role founders and cast members Laura Bailey (The Last of Us: Part II), Taliesin Jaffe (World of Warcraft), Ashley Johnson (The Last of Us), Matthew Mercer (Baldur's Gate 3), Liam O'Brien (Marvel's Avengers), Marisha Ray (Fallout 76), Sam Riegel (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Travis Willingham (Marvel's Avengers). The Critical Role cast serves as executive producers alongside Tasha Huo (Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft), who also serves as showrunner, and Titmouse's Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse), Antonio Canobbio (Star Trek: Lower Decks), Ben Kalina (Big Mouth), and Shannon Prynoski (Fairfax).

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