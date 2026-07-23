Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: the morning show

The Morning Show Ending with Season 5; Returns to Apple TV in 2027

Apple TV's Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston-starring The Morning Show will end with Season 5, which is set to premiere in 2027.

Article Summary The Morning Show will officially end with Season 5, with the final season set to premiere on Apple TV in 2027.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston return to lead The Morning Show as Apple TV closes out the drama.

The Morning Show Season 5 adds Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes, and Lizzy Caplan.

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Charlotte Stoudt, and Mimi Leder promise a meaningful The Morning Show ending.

Apple TV and Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt's Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston-starring The Morning Show will be ending its run with its upcoming fifth season, now officially set to hit the streaming service in 2027. Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the ensemble cast includes two-time Emmy Award winner Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, and Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm, along with new additions for season five, including Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes, Lizzy Caplan, and more. Along with the announcement, two Season 5 images were released (both patiently waiting for you below)- along with reactions from the creative team behind the series.

"From the beginning, Apple has supported our vision for 'The Morning Show,' and we feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what's happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor," shared star and executive producer Aniston. "It's been such a privilege to work with this insanely talented cast and our extraordinary writers, producers and crew. We've become such a family, and we're all so excited to share this final season. And going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality and honor these characters the way they deserve."

"The past nine years producing and acting in 'The Morning Show' have been the honor of a lifetime," added star and executive producer Witherspoon. "This was always more than a show about a newsroom — it was a show about why the newsroom matters. About freedom of the press and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost. Telling that story has been the creative privilege of my career. Thank you to Apple for their unwavering support, to our visionary writers, our incredible crew, and our extraordinarily talented cast, who brought five seasons to life with a truth audiences believed every step of the way. It has been a stellar creative experience — one I will always treasure."

Alex and Bradley are back where they belong. The final season of #TheMorningShow is coming in 2027. pic.twitter.com/cjQszCz4Ba — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 23, 2026

"For five seasons, these messy, resilient journalists have chased their dreams," said showrunner and executive producer Stoudt. "Now we'll see where their endeavors lead them — what story they will ultimately choose for themselves. It's been a thrill and a privilege to write for this generous, extraordinary cast." Executive producer and director Mimi Leder shared, "It has been the honor and the privilege of my career to birth this series from conception to its final conclusion with this brilliant cast, stellar crew and the extraordinary writers who, through our indelible characters, put a microscope on our world, and implored our duty to speak truth to power to protect the freedom of the press at all costs. It's been a beautiful and meaningful journey."

Apple TV's The Morning Show is showrun and executive produced by Stoudt, and directed and executive produced by Leder. The series is produced by television studio Media Res and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg, along with Stoudt and Leder. Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, while Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films. Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produce.

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