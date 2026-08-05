Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: the morning show

The Morning Show Team Announces Final Season Wrap in New BTS Video

Check out the behind-the-scenes look at Apple TV's The Morning Show as the team announces that the fifth and final season has wrapped.

Article Summary Apple TV's The Morning Show has officially wrapped filming on its fifth and final season, set to premiere in 2027.

Hello Sunshine shared a new behind-the-scenes video featuring the cast and creative team announcing The Morning Show wrap.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reflected on The Morning Show's legacy and praised the cast, crew, and Apple.

Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt says The Morning Show final season will give its resilient journalists a fitting conclusion.

Last month, the word came down that Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt's Reese Witherspoon– and Jennifer Aniston-starring The Morning Show would return to Apple TV for a fifth and final season in 2027. Joining Aniston and Witherspoon for the final run are Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm, along with new additions Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes, Lizzy Caplan, and more. Heading into Wednesday, Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, posted a behind-the-scenes video of the cast and creative team officially announcing that filming has wrapped.

"From the beginning, Apple has supported our vision for 'The Morning Show,' and we feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what's happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor," shared star and executive producer Aniston. "It's been such a privilege to work with this insanely talented cast and our extraordinary writers, producers and crew. We've become such a family, and we're all so excited to share this final season. And going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality and honor these characters the way they deserve."

"The past nine years producing and acting in 'The Morning Show' have been the honor of a lifetime," added star and executive producer Witherspoon. "This was always more than a show about a newsroom — it was a show about why the newsroom matters. About freedom of the press and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost. Telling that story has been the creative privilege of my career. Thank you to Apple for their unwavering support, to our visionary writers, our incredible crew, and our extraordinarily talented cast, who brought five seasons to life with a truth audiences believed every step of the way. It has been a stellar creative experience — one I will always treasure."

@hellosunshine BREAKING NEWS: That's a wrap on the final season of @TheMorningShow ☀️🥹💛 Thank you for eight years of telling complex stories on camera — and so much joy behind the scenes. We can't wait for you to see Season 5! Get ready for one last chapter you won't forget. 🫶 @Apple TV @Reese Witherspoon ♬ original sound – Hello Sunshine

"For five seasons, these messy, resilient journalists have chased their dreams," said showrunner and executive producer Stoudt. "Now we'll see where their endeavors lead them — what story they will ultimately choose for themselves. It's been a thrill and a privilege to write for this generous, extraordinary cast." Executive producer and director Mimi Leder shared, "It has been the honor and the privilege of my career to birth this series from conception to its final conclusion with this brilliant cast, stellar crew and the extraordinary writers who, through our indelible characters, put a microscope on our world, and implored our duty to speak truth to power to protect the freedom of the press at all costs. It's been a beautiful and meaningful journey."

Apple TV's The Morning Show is showrun and executive-produced by Stoudt, and directed and executive-produced by Leder. The series is produced by the television studio Media Res and executive-produced by Michael Ellenberg, along with Stoudt and Leder. Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, while Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films. Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produce.

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