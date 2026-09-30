Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: friends, Matthew Perry, The One About Matthew Perry

The One About Matthew Perry: Netflix Drops Trailer For Upcoming Doc

Netflix released the official trailer for The One About Matthew Perry, with the documentary series set to hit the streamer on October 27th.

Article Summary Netflix debuts the first trailer for The One About Matthew Perry, a three-part documentary premiering October 27th.

The Netflix series explores Matthew Perry’s fame, loneliness, addiction struggles, advocacy work, and 2023 passing.

Never-before-heard interviews with Mia Perry Bowick and lifelong friends reveal new details about Perry’s private life.

Directed by Emmy winner Mary Robertson, the Netflix docuseries features family archive footage and candid firsthand stories.

Netflix has released the first trailer for their documentary series about actor Matthew Perry, aptly titled The One About Matthew Perry. The three-part series will explore many aspects of Perry's life and career, moving beyond a focus solely on his time on Friends and delving into topics such as the loneliness he experienced, the addictions he suffered, the lives he touched outside of entertainment, and his eventual passing in 2023. We have more details about the series from Tudum for you here, along with the trailer, as the first episode will air on October 27th.

Netflix Delves Deep Into The Life of Matthew Perry

Anchored by never-before-heard testimonies from Perry's sister Mia Perry Bowick and his lifelong best friends, the three-part series, which features unreleased photos and videos from the Perry family's private archive, traces his journey from rising comedic star to the man the world still loves as their favorite Friend. Firsthand memories from his creative collaborators and friends who adored and supported him are woven with candid new details on his private struggles. The series is directed by Emmy winner Mary Robertson and produced by Maxine Productions, a part of Sony Pictures Television. Executive producers are Mary Robertson, Lisa Kalikow, Eli Holzman, and Aaron Saidman. Lora Moftah serves as co-executive producer, and Jessica Call as producer.

The Full List of Interviews

Mia Perry Bowick is Matthew Perry's younger sister. She grew up with him in Los Angeles and became a licensed psychotherapist, partly to understand his addiction. This is the first time Mia is speaking about Matthew on camera.

is Matthew Perry's younger sister. She grew up with him in Los Angeles and became a licensed psychotherapist, partly to understand his addiction. This is the first time Mia is speaking about Matthew on camera. Roger Castillo was Perry's best friend for over 40 years, meeting him in LA when Perry was 17. Many years later, he drove Perry to the Friends audition. This is the first time Castillo is speaking about Perry on camera.

was Perry's best friend for over 40 years, meeting him in LA when Perry was 17. Many years later, he drove Perry to the audition. This is the first time Castillo is speaking about Perry on camera. David Pressman is an actor and was Perry's best friend for over 40 years, part of a circle of aspiring actors who frequented LA's Formosa Cafe. This is the first time Pressman is speaking about Perry on camera.

is an actor and was Perry's best friend for over 40 years, part of a circle of aspiring actors who frequented LA's Formosa Cafe. This is the first time Pressman is speaking about Perry on camera. Warren Littlefield was president of NBC Entertainment in the '90s and greenlit the pilot that became Friends , launching Perry's stardom.

was president of NBC Entertainment in the '90s and greenlit the pilot that became , launching Perry's stardom. Marjorie Harris Newman befriended Perry in the late '80s, when they were both young actors coming up in LA.

befriended Perry in the late '80s, when they were both young actors coming up in LA. Billy Gallo was Perry's co-star in the 1987 Fox sitcom Boys Will Be Boys , one of Perry's earliest TV roles.

was Perry's co-star in the 1987 Fox sitcom , one of Perry's earliest TV roles. Jeff Strauss was a writer and producer on the first season of Friends and helped shape the character of Chandler.

was a writer and producer on the first season of and helped shape the character of Chandler. Mary McNamara is a Los Angeles Times culture columnist who has covered Friends since it premiered in 1994 and followed Perry's career since.

is a culture columnist who has covered since it premiered in 1994 and followed Perry's career since. Kevin Pollak was Perry's longtime friend and co-star. They appeared together in The Whole Nine Yards , The Whole Ten Yards , and Numb .

was Perry's longtime friend and co-star. They appeared together in , , and . Doug Draizin produced Fools Rush In, one of Perry's first major starring film roles. The movie is based loosely on Draizin's own life.

René Ashton is an actor and was Perry's friend and girlfriend in the late '90s, during his time filming The Whole Nine Yards .

is an actor and was Perry's friend and girlfriend in the late '90s, during his time filming . Jonathan Lynn is a director ( Clue , My Cousin Vinny ) who worked with Perry and Bruce Willis in The Whole Nine Yards .

is a director ( , ) who worked with Perry and Bruce Willis in . Tim Harrington met Perry at a recovery meeting in 2001 and credits him with saving his life. The two became roommates and fellow travelers in recovery.

met Perry at a recovery meeting in 2001 and credits him with saving his life. The two became roommates and fellow travelers in recovery. Nate Torrence is a comedic actor who co-starred with Perry in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and Mr. Sunshine. The latter was written for him by Perry.

is a comedic actor who co-starred with Perry in and The latter was written for him by Perry. West Huddleston was a friend and fellow advocate — as CEO of All Rise, he worked with Perry on drug court advocacy campaigns.

was a friend and fellow advocate — as CEO of All Rise, he worked with Perry on drug court advocacy campaigns. Evelyn Sallinger met Perry in rehab in 2017. The two bonded over a shared love of art and music.

met Perry in rehab in 2017. The two bonded over a shared love of art and music. Rome is an actor and was Perry's on-and-off girlfriend and friend from 2011 on. They parted ways and reconnected later in his life.

is an actor and was Perry's on-and-off girlfriend and friend from 2011 on. They parted ways and reconnected later in his life. E. Martin Estrada is the former US attorney for the Central District of California who led the prosecution in the criminal case connected to Perry's death.

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