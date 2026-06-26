Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: the one piece

The One Piece Director Has a Special Message for Fans in New BTS Video

Netflix and WIT Studio's The One Piece director Masashi Koizuka has a special message for the fans regarding the special anime adaptation.

Article Summary The One Piece director Masashi Koizuka shares a special behind-the-scenes message for fans in a new Netflix video.

Netflix and WIT Studio’s The One Piece is set for February 2027, adapting roughly the manga’s first 50 chapters.

The One Piece will run about 300 minutes, taking Luffy’s journey through East Blue up to his Baratie meeting with Sanji.

New teaser and production notes highlight how The One Piece reimagines Eiichiro Oda’s classic with cutting-edge animation.

There's nothing like the Annecy International Animation Film Festival to learn a whole lot about what the global animation community has in store. For example, we were treated to our best look yet at Netflix and WIT Studio's (Spy x Family, Attack on Titan Season 1-3) new anime adaptation of storyteller Eiichiro Oda's beloved classic manga. Set to hit screens in February 2027, The One Piece will cover approximately the first 50 chapters of the original manga, with a total runtime of around 300 minutes (leading up to Luffy's encounter with Sanji, the sous chef of the floating restaurant Baratie).

Now, director Masashi Koizuka has a special message for fans about the projects, offering a look behind the scenes at how it all came about.

And here's a look back at the official teaser that was released earlier this week, followed by what else we've learned:

Here's a look back at a pretty extensive "production notes" featurette from the folks over at WIT Studios, who were working hard on the new anime adaptation. In addition, we've included screencaps that offer an even better understanding of how the creative team is approaching this new anime adaptation:

So what better time than "One Piece Day" for fans to get a pretty extensive "production notes" featurette from the folks over at WIT Studios working hard on the new anime adaptation? That's what we have waiting for you above – along with an image gallery of some of the choice screencaps from the video look behind the scenes.

In a joint statement at the time when the news of the project was first announced, the committee expressed their enthusiasm for this groundbreaking project, which will be distinct from the TV anime series that has captivated audiences for over 25 years. With The One Piece, the committee aims to provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy's adventures through the beloved East Blue saga. Now, here's a look back at the official announcement video that was released, offering more details:

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