Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: the one piece

The One Piece Official Teaser: Netflix Previews New Anime Series Adapt

Set to hit in February 2027, here's a look at the official teaser for The One Piece that was released during Netflix's Annecy presentation.

Article Summary Netflix unveiled The One Piece official teaser at Annecy, offering the clearest preview yet of the new anime series.

The One Piece is set to premiere in February 2027, with WIT Studio reimagining Eiichiro Oda’s classic manga.

Season 1 of The One Piece will adapt about the first 50 manga chapters, ending near Luffy’s meeting with Sanji.

The post also revisits WIT Studio production notes and the original announcement for key context on the adaptation.

With Netflix and WIT Studio's (Spy x Family, Attack on Titan Season 1-3) new anime adaptation of storyteller Eiichiro Oda's beloved classic manga set to hit screens in February 2027, our best look yet at what The One Piece has to offer was released during Netflix's presentation at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The first season of The One Piece will cover approximately the first 50 chapters of the original manga, with a total runtime of around 300 minutes, leading up to Luffy's encounter with Sanji, the sous chef of the floating restaurant Baratie.

Now, here's a look at the official teaser that was released earlier today, followed by what else we've learned about the series:

Here's a look back at a pretty extensive "production notes" featurette from the folks over at WIT Studios, who were working hard on the new anime adaptation. In addition, we've included screencaps that offer an even better understanding of how the creative team is approaching this new anime adaptation:

So what better time than "One Piece Day" for fans to get a pretty extensive "production notes" featurette from the folks over at WIT Studios working hard on the new anime adaptation? That's what we have waiting for you above – along with an image gallery of some of the choice screencaps from the video look behind the scenes.

In a joint statement at the time when the news of the project was first announced, the committee expressed their enthusiasm for this groundbreaking project, which will be distinct from the TV anime series that has captivated audiences for over 25 years. With The One Piece, the committee aims to provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy's adventures through the beloved East Blue saga. Now, here's a look back at the official announcement video that was released, offering more details:

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