Posted in: Anime, Netflix, TV | Tagged: the one piece

The One Piece Teaser Drops Wednesday; "Romance Dawn" Art Released

Check out new artwork for Netflix and WIT Studio's new anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's manga, The One Piece, with a teaser this Wednesday.

A little less than two months after Netflix and WIT Studio (Spy x Family, Attack on Titan Season 1-3) announced that its new anime adaptation of storyteller Eiichiro Oda's beloved classic manga would debut in February 2027, we're getting new episodic artwork of the opening chapter, "Romance Dawn." The first season of The One Piece will cover approximately the first 50 chapters of the original manga, with a total runtime of around 300 minutes, leading up to Luffy's encounter with Sanji, the sous chef of the floating restaurant Baratie. But just in case the artwork below isn't enough for you, a teaser is set to drop this Wednesday, June 24th.

Here's a look back at a pretty extensive "production notes" featurette from the folks over at WIT Studios, who were working hard on the new anime adaptation. In addition, we've included screencaps that offer an even better understanding of how the creative team is approaching this new anime adaptation:

So what better time than "One Piece Day" for fans to get a pretty extensive "production notes" featurette from the folks over at WIT Studios working hard on the new anime adaptation? That's what we have waiting for you above – along with an image gallery of some of the choice screencaps from the video look behind the scenes.

In a joint statement at the time when the news of the project was first announced, the committee expressed their enthusiasm for this groundbreaking project, which will be distinct from the TV anime series that has captivated audiences for over 25 years. With The One Piece, the committee aims to provide viewers with a fresh yet familiar experience, utilizing cutting-edge visual technology to reimagine Luffy's adventures through the beloved East Blue saga. Now, here's a look back at the official announcement video that was released, offering more details:

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