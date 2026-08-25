Posted in: Fox, Hulu, TV | Tagged: Dolly Parton, The Orville

The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton

The Orville creator and star Seth MacFarlane paid tribute to the late Dolly Parton, remembering her "kindness, generosity, and authenticity."

Article Summary The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane honored Dolly Parton, praising her kindness, generosity, and authenticity.

MacFarlane shared how working with Dolly Parton on The Orville confirmed she was exactly as beloved as fans hoped.

The Orville episode “Midnight Blue” featured a digital Dolly Parton inspiring Haveena with a message of perseverance.

Dolly Parton’s memorable Orville appearance centered on “9 to 5,” feminism, and hope for a better future.

As the world continues to reel from the loss of Dolly Parton, who passed away today at age 80, fans and those across the entertainment world are paying tribute to the singer, songwriter, producer, philanthropist, and actress. Among them is Seth MacFarlane, who featured her and her hit song "9 to 5" in the Fox/Hulu sci-fi series, The Orville, season three episode "Midnight Blue," taking to social media to remember the country music legend, who appeared as a fictionalized digital version of herself in front of the Moclan, Haveena (Rena Owen).

The Orville Creator Seth MacFarlane Remembers Dolly Parton

MacFarlane wrote, on top of featuring her scene in The Orville, "The news of Dolly Parton's passing is devastating. I had the extraordinary experience of working with her on The Orville, and it was a joy to discover that she really was exactly the person we all hoped she was. Her kindness, generosity, and authenticity were evident from moment one, and the benign yet assured command she maintained over her empire was obvious from the genuine love and trust you could see from everyone who worked for her. The world is a dimmer place today without her."

To provide context for the scene, the Moclans are a patriarchal species who regularly practice female-to-male reassignment surgery when the newborn is discovered female. A few have been smuggled by those who oppose the practice, including Haveena, who's lived a fuller life than most of her peers and is under constant threat from their home world because of her existence. She was introduced to the Parton and embraced its feminist message. Toward the end of the episode, she's introduced to a digital version of Parton, recreated through Planetary Union technology, like Star Trek's Holodeck.

Parton shared a story with Haveena of perseverance: "When I was a little girl, maybe six or seven years old, I accidentally cut three of my toes on a broken mason jar," she began. "I mean, they were cut bad, almost falling off. Of course, we lived miles away from the nearest doctor; we were real poor, so my mama had to be real resourceful. Do you know what she did? She used cornmeal to stop the bleeding, and she used kerosene as an antiseptic. She took her sewing needles, and she sewed my little toes back together [laughs]. Of course, my daddy and my brothers all had to hold me down, but it worked. They healed, and I'm still walking around today on my little tippy toes." When Haveena asked what the point of the story was, Parton responded, "If you do the right thing in the here and now, the future has a way of taking care of itself," before performing a song.

The news of Dolly Parton's passing is devastating. I had the extraordinary experience of working with her on The Orville, and it was a joy to discover that she really was exactly the person we all hoped she was. Her kindness, generosity, and authenticity were evident from moment… pic.twitter.com/xVf2ZokZLO — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) August 25, 2026

What an honor to be on @TheOrville with @SethMacFarlane and @RenaOwen. I might be as old as yesterday, but with all this new technology they make me look as new as tomorrow! I really hope the fans enjoy it as much as I enjoyed being a part of it. pic.twitter.com/zDhnVIdVy0 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 21, 2022

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