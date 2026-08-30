Posted in: Hulu, TV, TV | Tagged: The Orville

The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Says Season 4's Ready (But Is Disney?)

Seth MacFarlane says The Orville Season 4 is ready, but his schedule keeps him from it. Are Disney's bigger issues impacting the Hulu series?

1,488 days. That's how many days it's been since the third season finale of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville streamed, the appropriately titled "Future Unknown." Over the course of that time, there have been some rumblings here and there that some kind of movement on a fourth season might be underway – but so far, nothing has moved beyond the hope-and-rumor stage. But in March, MacFarlane confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote the second season of his Peacock series Ted that the series' writers had written a 10-episode fourth season.

"I will be honest with you: Season four is written," MacFarlane shared, adding, "It's just a question of when we have the time to produce it." Noting that the streaming service is ready to move forward on it, MacFarlane noted that his schedule has been the biggest hurdle to clear. "The 10 scripts are done. I'm the problem. It's [a matter of] when I can make that my year, with all the other stuff we have in the works. But we can hit the ground running when it happens." But could there be more in play than that?

As we've seen with Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and other studios under "The Mouse's" banner, Disney put the word out back when Bob Iger was CEO that some serious budget cuts and layoffs were needed across the board – with television and animation getting hit particularly hard. We've seen a fourth season of Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian filed away in lieu of a film, and Marvel Studios "unrenewed" a second season of the Emmy Award-nominated Wonder Man. At least for now, the move is less – and make it for less. That could be a problem for a very effects-laden show like The Orville, which we're going to safely assume costs more per episode than a standard procedural. In a way, MacFarlane being too busy to tackle a fourth season yet could be the cover the show needs from Hulu, having to make a decision on it during tough financial times.

Back in November 2023, Adrianne Palicki (Commander Kelly Grayson) was speaking with Michael Rosenbaum on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast. At one point during the interview, Rosenbaum brings up that she's currently working on a series as a segue into a conversation about The Orville, where Palicki expressed how much she enjoyed the show itself but that the lag time between seasons was frustrating on a number of levels – including how it impacted the actors' abilities to take on new projects. "No, it became an actual real issue because there would be so much time in-between… between seasons – because Seth [MacFarlane] wanted to write everything himself – so it would just take so much time. And at one point, we were like, 'We have to fight the studio to give us a holding fee or something' because, you know, J. Lee was eating Saltines and Gatorade at one point because we just couldn't afford anything. It was horrible."

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