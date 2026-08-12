Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: The Paper

The Paper Season 2 Official Trailer: Can They Build on Their Success?

Returning on September 9th, here's the official trailer for Greg Daniels and Michael Koman's Domhnall Gleeson-starring comedy The Paper.

Article Summary The Paper Season 2 official trailer is here, previewing the next chapter before the Peacock comedy returns September 9.

After sweeping the Ohio Journalism Awards, Ned hunts a bigger story that could put the paper and his future at risk.

The Paper Season 2 also pushes Ned and Mare closer, while Esmeralda and the staff face growth pains in the newsroom.

New guest stars joining The Paper Season 2 include Jon Lovitz, Andy Richter, Lisa Gilroy, Matt Braunger, and more.

With less than a month to go until series co-creators and co-showrunners Greg Daniels (The Office) and Michael Koman's Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina, About Time)-starring comedy The Paper returns for its second season on Wednesday, September 9th, we're getting our best look yet at what's ahead with the release of the official trailer and key art. In season two of "The Office" spinoff, after sweeping the Ohio Journalism Awards, Ned searches for a journalistic crusade, coming for a local private club and jeopardizing the paper, while he and Mare try to figure out their attraction, Esmeralda struggles to find her place, and the staff gradually mature as reporters.

The season's guest stars include Jon Lovitz (The Simpsons), Andy Richter (Conan), Lisa Gilroy (Jury Duty), Matt Braunger (Agent Carter), Toks Olagundoye (Family Guy, Beavis and Butt-Head), and Phil Hendrie (The Phil Hendrie radio show). Now, here's a look back at the Season 2 image gallery that was previously released:

And here's a look at the announcement teaser that was released on Thursday, locking in the September return date:

The headline you've been waiting for 📰 A new season of #ThePaper arrives September 9 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/iqF8ChsYkq — Peacock (@peacock) June 25, 2026

Peacock's The Paper sees the doc crew from NBC's Emmy Award-winning series The Office aiming its cameras at a new subject: a historic but down-on-its-luck Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it. The sitcom stars Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), Chelsea Frei (Poker Face, The Cleaning Lady), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal, Snowfall), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Black Ops, A League Of Their Own), Alex Edelman (Just For Us, Unfrosted), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever, Santa Clarita Diet), Tim Key (The Witchfinder, This Time with Alan Partridge), and Oscar Nuñez (The Office, The Proposal). Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson, and Nancy Lenehan are guest stars.

Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Peacock's The Paper is executive-produced by co-creators, co-showrunners, and co-writers Daniels and Koman. In addition, the comedy is executive-produced by Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas (formerly Reveille). The first season's directors include Daniels (101), Ken Kwapis (102), Yana Gorskaya (103), Paul Lieberstein (104), Tazbah Chavez (105), Jason Woliner (106), Jennifer Celotta (107), Matt Sohn (108), Dave Rogers (109), and Jeff Blitz (110).

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