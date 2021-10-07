The Patient: Steve Carell, "The Americans" Creators Team for FX Series

Steve Carell will star in The Patient, a new FX miniseries about a psychiatrist who goes up against a serial killer from Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, the creative duo behind FX's acclaimed drama The Americans. The Patient is about a psychotherapist who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity. Carell's Alexander Strauss recently lost his wife, so behind his cerebral, sensitive exterior, he has yet to plumb the depths of his own pain and loss, because every cable series protagonist has to have an angst-ridden backstory.

The series was announced by Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. Fields and Weisberg are Executive Producers and will write The Patient, and Carell will serve as an executive producer along with Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu. The 10-episode limited series will be produced by FX Productions.

"We are excited that Joe and Joel are back with their next series for FX after the great experience of working with them on six amazing seasons of The Americans," said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment. "Their creative instincts and mastery of plot and character are on display again with The Patient, which will showcase Steve Carell's remarkable talents as an actor, producer, and creative collaborator."

The Americans, FX's critically acclaimed and award-winning drama series, was created by Weisberg, who served as executive producer along with his co-showrunner Fields. The series ran for six seasons on FX and won four Emmy awards out of 18 nominations. The series was named an AFI TV Program of the Year five times, received two Peabody Awards, the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama, and Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Drama as well as Program of the Year. FX is hoping lightning strikes twice with The Patient. Carell currently stars in The Morning Show for Apple as a #MeToo'd TV personality, and season two of his comedy Space Force launches next year on Netflix. His next feature film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, will be released next summer. He's very busy.