Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: the batman, The Penguin

The Penguin Creative Team Needs to "Justify" Having Season 2: Farrell

Colin Farrell (Sugar) discussed HBO's The Penguin and what would need to happen for Season 2 to become a reality after The Batman: Part II.

Article Summary Colin Farrell says The Penguin Season 2 is possible, but only if HBO can truly justify matching Season 1’s high bar.

Farrell confirms The Batman: Part II is the current priority, delaying any serious talks about more Penguin episodes.

The Penguin ended with Oz Cobb ruling Gotham’s underworld after defeating Sofia and cementing his brutal rise.

Farrell says any future Penguin season must be amazing, praising Lauren LeFranc’s standout work on the HBO series.

Colin Farrell is in a unique position in the DCU, not only as the most active villain in both Matt Reeves' The Batman films, in a supporting role, but also as the title character in the 2024 HBO series The Penguin, fronting his own spinoff series from Lauren LeFranc. While we don't know the extent of Farrell's involvement in The Batman: Part II, slated for an October 2027 release, we do know he is filming a small role, with no news on a follow-up season for the LeFranc series. When we last left Oz Cobb (Farrell), he became king of the Gotham underworld, having defeated Sofia Gigante (nee Falcone), played by Cristin Milioti, banishing her back to Arkham Asylum, where she was unjustly committed, taking the fall for her father's (John Turturro/Mark Strong) murders, but hardened by the experience to embrace the criminal they made her out to be to take over her late father's empire since he died during the events of the 2022 film. While promoting his latest Apple TV series, Sugar, Farrell spoke to People about whether there are plans beyond Reeves' sequel and what it would take to get another season.

The Penguin Star Colin Farrell on What It Would Take for Future Seasons

When asked if Farrell sees another season of The Penguin, "There's a potential to explore more," he said. "Should we? Can we get there? Could we justify a second or a third season when the first season was as strong as it was? They're the conversations that we still need to have." The actor adds Warner Bros' priorities are set, "The powers that be are working very hard on bringing 'Batman' to life now — the second film, so there's no time to get into [another season of 'The Penguin'], but maybe when the shooting on that is completed, maybe we'll start thinking about a second and third season of 'Penguin.' But it would have to justify itself. It'd have to be amazing because [showrunner] Lauren LeFranc and her team did such an extraordinary job in the first season."

The Penguin was more of a traditional crime drama, enclosed within Farrell's character's world that sees him come up from working for the Falcone crime family, getting involved in the subsequent power vacuum, before temporarily allying with family pariah Sofia, before the truth emerges about him murdering her brother and subsequent betrayal. Helping him in his rise is Vic Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz), who acts as his right-hand man. After Oz wins the gang war and loses his mother (Deirdre O'Connell) in a vegetative state, he makes the conscious decision to kill Vic, determining that he's too pure and innocent for this kind of life, feeling he can become too much of a liability. For more, you can check out the entire interview.

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