Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, poison ivy

The Penguin Showrunner Being Eyed for DCU Poison Ivy Series: Report

Reportedly, The Penguin Showrunner/EP Lauren LeFranc is being eyed to produce a live-action Poison Ivy series set within DC Studios' DCU.

Article Summary Deadline reports The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc is in talks to produce a live-action Poison Ivy series.

Sources say Lauren LeFranc would produce only, with no writing duties currently attached to the Poison Ivy project.

The reported Poison Ivy series would be set in DC Studios' DCU, not Matt Reeves' separate The Batman universe.

The article also notes The Penguin finale positions Oz for The Batman II, with Batman finally turning his attention to him.

Though it remains to be seen if a second season of Showrunner/EP Lauren LeFranc's Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti-starring The Penguin will ever become a reality, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that LeFranc is currently in talks to join a new Poison Ivy-focused series from Warner Bros. and DC Comics as a producer (and DC Studios, we're safely assuming). Though details are sketchy and no confirmations have been released, sources tell DH that LeFranc would only be producing, not writing, the series. In addition, unlike The Penguin, sources say that the series will spotlight the DCU's Poison Ivy – not a version of the character set in Matt Reeves' Robert Pattinson-starring "The Batman" Universe. Created by Carmine Infantino, Robert Kanigher, and Sheldon Moldoff, the character first appeared in DC Comics' Batman #181 (June 1966).

The Penguin: How HBO's Spinoff Series Set Up The Batman II

At the end of "A Great of Little Thing, we see Oz and Eve (Carmen Ejogo) celebrating Oz's new status – but it's one that came with a painful price for a lot of folks. For Sofia, it was a fate worse than death: arrested and returned to Arkham State Hospital. But when Oz heads over to see his mom with Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) to share the good news – and to seek her approval – he learns that Francis Francis (Deirdre O'Connell) suffered a major stroke, leaving her in a vegetative state but with her eyes open. Believing that family makes him weak after a heart-to-heart with Vic, Oz murders his right-hand man, making the crime look like a murder before walking off (with a whole ton of symbolism in that scene where Oz tosses Vic's ID into the river).

But some very interesting threads remain. Though back in Arkham, Sofia appears to be under the care of a returned Dr. Rush (Theo Rossi), who shares with Sofia a letter from her half-sister – Selina Kyle (Kravitz's Catwoman in The Batman), who's looking to connect. Meanwhile, with his mother being cared for in his private residence on another floor, Oz plays out some serious mommy issues while dancing with Eve (even having her dress like his mother), speaking to her and asking her to speak to him like he wanted Francis to – that she loves him and is proud of him. But just when Oz is at his moment confident, a very familiar Bat Signal lights up the sky. It looks like someone has caught the attention of Robert Pattinson's Batman.

"That's something that we figured out early on. It felt like an elegant handoff to the movie," LeFranc shared with Deadline Hollywood. "That was always a conversation that Matt Reeves and I had. Should Batman be in our show or not? I know it became sort of a controversial thing to say that he shouldn't, but it really just felt like it was detracting from our characters. Batman takes up a lot of space. So, in that regard, it just didn't feel appropriate for the characters in our show. If Oz has now achieved a level of power where Batman is noticing him, that's really what we wanted to signify in the end."

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