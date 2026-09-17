Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, Gorilla Grodd

The People v. Gorilla Grodd: Gisondo Talks Series Format, Showrunners

The People v. Gorilla Grodd star Skyler Gisondo on Showrunners Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault's (American Vandal) series approach and more.

Article Summary Skyler Gisondo says The People v. Gorilla Grodd brings a fresh mockumentary twist to the superhero TV format.

Gisondo praises Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, saying the American Vandal creators are a perfect fit for Gorilla Grodd.

The Gorilla Grodd series uses true-crime style verité and courthouse CCTV footage to create a lively, unexpected feel.

Early production on The People v. Gorilla Grodd is underway, with Gisondo calling the DCU comedy a blast to make.

It was around this time last month that the news hit that HBO Max had ordered the eight-episode straight-to-series comedy, The People v. Gorilla Grodd, from DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television. The Max Original comedy sees Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault serving as showrunners, writers, and executive producers, with Yacenda set to direct all episodes. For those of you who don't know, Yacenda and Perrault pretty much master the mockumentary with American Vandal, a big reason why the filmmakers were on DC Studios' radar – and why series star Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen) was excited about the project.

"This show, especially, is so fun because I've never seen anything like it – the idea of a mockumentary set in a superhero world. Tony [Yacenda] and Dan [Perrault] are such masters. I was such an enormous fan of 'American Vandal,' and so to be working with these guys whose work I love, I think this show is going to be a very unique angle on all of this stuff, and very unexpected in some way, and we're having a blast," Gisondo shared with Collider. "Similarly to the way Lance [Oppenheim] works, because it's this true-crime mockumentary thing. It's a lot of verité stuff. It always feels very alive. We're filming courthouse sequences where it's just the CCTV cams, so it feels like a play. We're just running through. So it's been really fun. We're only a little ways into it, so hopefully it turns out all right."

A superintelligent ape is convicted of murdering his father, the King of Gorilla City. In an eight-part "true" crime docuseries, the Daily Planet's Jimmy Olsen reopens the case, investigating whether Gorilla Grodd was wrongly convicted in one of Metropolis' most famous murder trials. The streaming series stars Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Jimmy Tatro as Gorilla Grodd, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White. Additional cast includes Mary Holland, Eduardo Franco, Arian Moayed, Dan Perrault, Andrew Leeds, and Tim Baltz.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, executive producers and DC Studios' Co-Chairmen & Co-CEOs, shared, "Between Skyler's wonderful performance and the fantastic chemistry of the Daily Planet cast, we knew coming out of 'Superman' that this would be a fun world to explore. We're excited to work with the brilliant Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda to take the audience down some of the darker and funnier streets and alleyways of the DCU as Jimmy spotlights the Metropolis criminal justice system for his docuseries."

"We're excited by the challenge of creating a series that feels less like an entry into the DCU and more like an artifact from it. A Daily Planet original documentary made for the people of Metropolis. We hope it'll appeal to fans of the comics, comedy and true crime. And while we can't speak for audiences here yet, we already know it's a huge hit in Metropolis. They love this series," Tony Yacenda and Perrault added.

Stemming from DC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television, The People v. Gorilla Grodd is executive produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran, Tony Yacenda, and Dan Perrault. Yacenda and Perrault also serve as showrunners and writers, with all episodes directed by Yacenda.

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