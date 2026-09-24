Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: The People v. Gorilla Grodd

The People v. Gorilla Grodd: Sara Gilbert Reportedly Joins DCU Series

Sara Gilbert has reportedly joined the cast of DC Studios' Skyler Gisondo-starring The People v. Gorilla Grodd as an "important journalist."

Article Summary Sara Gilbert has reportedly joined DCU series The People v. Gorilla Grodd as an important journalist.

Deadline reports Gilbert’s role, though it’s still unclear if her character is from DC Comics or newly created.

The People v. Gorilla Grodd is set between Superman and Supergirl, expanding the DCU through Jimmy Olsen’s world.

Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault’s true-crime-style Gorilla Grodd series continues building buzz with another key casting.

Earlier this week, we learned that Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault's Skyler Gisondo (Superman)-starring The People v. Gorilla Grodd would be set between Superman and Supergirl, and the upcoming Man of Tomorrow. Now, we're learning that a very familiar face has reportedly joined the DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television series. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Sara Gilbert (The Big Bang Theory, Atypical) has been tapped for the role of an "important journalist" in the upcoming DCU series. It remains to be seen whether Gilbert's character will come from the DC Comics side of things (and who they would be playing), or if it's an original DCU character created for the series.

A superintelligent ape is convicted of murdering his father, the King of Gorilla City. In an eight-part "true" crime docuseries, the Daily Planet's Jimmy Olsen reopens the case, investigating whether Gorilla Grodd was wrongly convicted in one of Metropolis' most famous murder trials. The streaming series stars Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Jimmy Tatro as Gorilla Grodd, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White. Additional cast includes Mary Holland, Eduardo Franco, Arian Moayed, Dan Perrault, Andrew Leeds, and Tim Baltz.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, executive producers and DC Studios' Co-Chairmen & Co-CEOs, shared, "Between Skyler's wonderful performance and the fantastic chemistry of the Daily Planet cast, we knew coming out of 'Superman' that this would be a fun world to explore. We're excited to work with the brilliant Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda to take the audience down some of the darker and funnier streets and alleyways of the DCU as Jimmy spotlights the Metropolis criminal justice system for his docuseries."

"We're excited by the challenge of creating a series that feels less like an entry into the DCU and more like an artifact from it. A Daily Planet original documentary made for the people of Metropolis. We hope it'll appeal to fans of the comics, comedy and true crime. And while we can't speak for audiences here yet, we already know it's a huge hit in Metropolis. They love this series," Tony Yacenda and Perrault added.

Stemming from DC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television, The People v. Gorilla Grodd is executive produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran, Tony Yacenda, and Dan Perrault. Yacenda and Perrault also serve as showrunners and writers, with all episodes directed by Yacenda.

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