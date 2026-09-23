Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: The People v. Gorilla Grodd

The People v. Gorilla Grodd Takes Place After "Man of Tomorrow": Gunn

James Gunn clarified where on the DCU timeline The People v. Gorilla Grodd takes place, and the earliest it could possibly premiere.

Article Summary James Gunn says The People v. Gorilla Grodd lands after Man of Tomorrow on the evolving DCU timeline.

That update corrects earlier comments suggesting Gorilla Grodd might fit between Superman and Supergirl, and Man of Tomorrow.

Gunn also indicates The People v. Gorilla Grodd won't premiere before Man of Tomorrow arrives.

With that release order set, the earliest Gorilla Grodd could debut is the second half of 2027.

Last week, series star Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen) shared that he believed that DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television's The People v. Gorilla Grodd, stemming from Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, would be set between Superman and Supergirl, and the upcoming Man of Tomorrow. In his defense, he wasn't offering that intel as gospel set in stone. Thankfully, Gunn offered a bit of clarity on the matter, noting that the streaming series takes place after Man of Tomorrow. In addition, The People v. Gorilla Grodd won't be released before the upcoming film, which would mean the latter half of 2027, at the earliest.

Here's a look at what Gunn had to share regarding the upcoming series's place on the DCU timeline and when it will be released:

A superintelligent ape is convicted of murdering his father, the King of Gorilla City. In an eight-part "true" crime docuseries, the Daily Planet's Jimmy Olsen reopens the case, investigating whether Gorilla Grodd was wrongly convicted in one of Metropolis' most famous murder trials. The streaming series stars Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Jimmy Tatro as Gorilla Grodd, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White. Additional cast includes Mary Holland, Eduardo Franco, Arian Moayed, Dan Perrault, Andrew Leeds, and Tim Baltz.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, executive producers and DC Studios' Co-Chairmen & Co-CEOs, shared, "Between Skyler's wonderful performance and the fantastic chemistry of the Daily Planet cast, we knew coming out of 'Superman' that this would be a fun world to explore. We're excited to work with the brilliant Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda to take the audience down some of the darker and funnier streets and alleyways of the DCU as Jimmy spotlights the Metropolis criminal justice system for his docuseries."

"We're excited by the challenge of creating a series that feels less like an entry into the DCU and more like an artifact from it. A Daily Planet original documentary made for the people of Metropolis. We hope it'll appeal to fans of the comics, comedy and true crime. And while we can't speak for audiences here yet, we already know it's a huge hit in Metropolis. They love this series," Tony Yacenda and Perrault added.

Stemming from DC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television, The People v. Gorilla Grodd is executive produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran, Tony Yacenda, and Dan Perrault. Yacenda and Perrault also serve as showrunners and writers, with all episodes directed by Yacenda.

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