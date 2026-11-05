Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: The People v. Gorilla Grodd

The People v. Gorilla Grodd Wraps; "More Intense" Jimmy Olsen: Gisondo

Skyler Gisondo shared that filming on DC Studios' The People v. Gorilla Grodd has wrapped and discussed offering a "more intense" Jimmy Olsen.

Article Summary Skyler Gisondo says The People v. Gorilla Grodd has wrapped filming, marking a major milestone for DC Studios.

Gisondo praised American Vandal creators Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault for a fresh Gorilla Grodd approach.

He teased a more off-the-wall, intense Jimmy Olsen, with bigger swings and surprisingly high stakes.

The Gorilla Grodd series is set to blend true-crime mockumentary laughs with darker turns in the DCU.

Set between Superman and Supergirl, and the upcoming Man of Tomorrow, Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault's Skyler Gisondo (Superman)-starring The People v. Gorilla Grodd might just rank as one of DC Studios' more interesting efforts. Going the mockumentary route to introduce more of the DCU to viewers could be a lot of fun, especially with the creative team tapped for the project. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood about his current film, Primetime, Gisondo confirmed that "we just wrapped" filming, though he was cautious to offer more beyond that. "This is uncharted territory for me, and I don't know what I can say. I really don't want to get fired, and I really don't want to get in trouble [laughs]," he shared.

"I can say American Vandal is one of my favorite shows of all time. Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, who were behind that show, are also behind this one. For what this show is, I don't think there was anybody else in the world who could have done it or who could have done what they would've done. I think it's an approach to this world that I've certainly never seen before. People can expect something different. In the movie, Jimmy, because you're getting a smaller dose of him, it's [not as big of a performance]. On the show, I can be a little more off-the-wall in some ways. I can take bigger swings," Gisondo continued.

He added, "There's a difference between being a piece of the puzzle in a very big movie, where you can come in, take really big swings and try things, and being more at the center of a story. It's a different kind of thing. I think the stakes of the show are surprisingly big. It's deeply funny, and I think people are going to be surprised by the stakes, where it goes, and how big it gets. It's definitely a more intense version of Jimmy Olsen than we've seen before. I don't think I can get fired for anything I just said [laughs]."

A superintelligent ape is convicted of murdering his father, the King of Gorilla City. In an eight-part "true" crime docuseries, the Daily Planet's Jimmy Olsen reopens the case, investigating whether Gorilla Grodd was wrongly convicted in one of Metropolis' most famous murder trials. The streaming series stars Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Jimmy Tatro as Gorilla Grodd, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Wendell Pierce as Perry White. Additional cast includes Mary Holland, Eduardo Franco, Arian Moayed, Dan Perrault, Andrew Leeds, Tim Baltz, and (reportedly) Sara Gilbert.

James Gunn and Peter Safran, executive producers and DC Studios' Co-Chairmen & Co-CEOs, shared, "Between Skyler's wonderful performance and the fantastic chemistry of the Daily Planet cast, we knew coming out of 'Superman' that this would be a fun world to explore. We're excited to work with the brilliant Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda to take the audience down some of the darker and funnier streets and alleyways of the DCU as Jimmy spotlights the Metropolis criminal justice system for his docuseries."

"We're excited by the challenge of creating a series that feels less like an entry into the DCU and more like an artifact from it. A Daily Planet original documentary made for the people of Metropolis. We hope it'll appeal to fans of the comics, comedy and true crime. And while we can't speak for audiences here yet, we already know it's a huge hit in Metropolis. They love this series," Tony Yacenda and Perrault added.

Stemming from DC Studios in association with Warner Bros. Television, The People v. Gorilla Grodd is executive produced by James Gunn, Peter Safran, Tony Yacenda, and Dan Perrault. Yacenda and Perrault also serve as showrunners and writers, with all episodes directed by Yacenda.

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