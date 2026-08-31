Posted in: HBO, Max, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: star trek, The Pitt

The Pitt Cast, Nathan Fillion & More Honor Star Trek 60 at WGF Event

The Pitt stars (including Noah Wyle & Katherine LaNasa), Nathan Fillion, and others took part in the WGF RetroReads Presents: Star Trek 60th.

Over the weekend, HBO Max's The Pitt stars Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, Taylor Dearden, Fiona Dourif, Shabana Azeez, and Ayesha Harris were joined by several very cool surprise guests for The Writers Guild Foundation's WGF RetroReads Presents: Star Trek 60th. The special event celebrated the Foundation and the franchise's 60th anniversaries with a special live reading of the first script from the iconic Star Trek series, as well as some surprises that included Nathan Fillion, Clark Gregg, Iman Vellani, Adam Arkin, Paul Scheer, Aimee Garcia, and D'Arcy Carden. With Star Trek: Lower Decks voice actor Paul F. Tompkins and WGF Veterans Writing Project alumnus and television writer Nicole Schwegman kicking off things with a look back at both the franchise and WGF's own efforts, here's a rundown of the highlights:

A surprise first script read was offered up with "Mudd's Passion," a script from Star Trek: The Animated Series, to set the tone. An unannounced cast took the stage, including Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Captain Kirk, D'Arcy Carden (The Five Star Weekend) as Mr. Spock, Paul Scheer (Big Mouth) as Mr. Scott, Adam Arkin (Chicago Hope) as Harry Mudd, and Aimee Garcia (Dexter) as Nurse Chapel.

(The Rookie) as Captain Kirk, (The Five Star Weekend) as Mr. Spock, (Big Mouth) as Mr. Scott, (Chicago Hope) as Harry Mudd, and (Dexter) as Nurse Chapel. Following that came a warm reminiscence from Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry 's son, Rod Roddenberry .

's son, . From there, we had Noah Wyle (Dr. "Robby" Robinovitch) as Captain Kirk, Katherine LaNasa (Charge Nurse Dana Evans) as Dr. "Bones" McCoy," Taylor Dearden (Dr. Mel King) as Spock, Fiona Dourif (Dr. Cassie McKay) as villain Nancy Crater, Shabana Azeez (Victoria "Dr. J" Javadi) as Lieutenant Sulu, and Ayesha Harris (Dr. Parker Ellis) as Lieutenant Uhura, all on board for a read of "The Man Trap." They were joined by special guests Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Professor Crater and Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) as Yeoman Janice Rand.

Here's a look at an image gallery of the performances that were released (with photographer work from Liezl Estipona, on behalf of the Writers Guild Foundation):

And here are some video highlights from both reads, courtesy of DSPStudios & Third Best, on behalf of the Writers Guild Foundation:

The Writers Guild Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization that preserves the art and craft of screenwriting while inspiring the next generation of writers to learn the craft and the industry. This evening's show is in support of the WGF's Library and Archive, Writers' Access Programs, and Veterans Writing Project. The event reflects the mission of the Writers Guild Foundation Library, a free public resource that holds more than 50,000 scripts. Open to everyone, the Library gives visitors access to the work of previous generations of writers and provides a place to study the craft of screenwriting. Sponsored by Paramount/CBS and Deadline Hollywood, proceeds from the event support the Writers Guild Foundation and its public programs, including the Library, Writers Access programs, Veterans Writing Project, and public education events.

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