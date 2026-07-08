Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt: Noah Wyle Talks Big Season 3 Change, Robby/Langdon Dynamic

The Pitt star/EP, Noah Wyle, reveals a major change in how Season 3 is written/presented, discusses Robby and Langdon's dynamic, and more.

With EP John Wells and series creator & showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring & executive-producing The Pitt scoring 25 Emmy Award nominations this year (part of HBO Max's 122 nominations in total), Wyle was out making the rounds to talk up the show's Emmy success, and also drop some interesting insights into Season 3 ahead of the hit medical drama's return this January.

During the interview, Wyle explained that a nurses' strike was discussed, but that it would be tough to pull off while doing justice to the important issues at stake. He also took a snowstorm and citywide power outage off the table when it comes to the season's overarching emergency ("Those are really good ideas. I wish we had thought of them"). Here's a look at some of the other highlights from the interview, including a change to how the series focuses on time, Robby (Wyle) and Langdon's (Patrick Ball) evolving dynamic, and how things might be getting a wee bit better for Robby this season:

Wyle on "The Pitt" Season 3 Changing Its Approach to When It's Set: Up until now, we've plotted our show almost in real time when people are watching. We've written the shows eight months before we air, but we've written them to take place in the time and place in which they are being watched this season. We didn't do that this season. What we're depicting is Thursday, November 12, 2026, and it will be aired in January of 2027," Wyle shared.

He continued, "So we will be talking about where we've just been for the first time, and not where we're going. That was a decision made because there's going to be a lot of anticipation and fear and preparation going into January and the execution of the Big Beautiful Bill that will have a lot of ramifications in Americans' lives. We wanted to focus on what those last couple of months of the year are going to be like and what most people are going to have to do to prepare themselves for a very harsh reality in the next seven to eight years, to underscore the point of how desperate this particular moment in time is."

Wyle on Robby/Langdon Dynamic During "The Pitt" Season 3: Noting that the "love story" between Robby and Langdon "is one that I'm very invested in," Wyle added, "I think that relationship and the sense of betrayal and the desire to kind of find their way back to each other and find common ground again is going to be a really wonderful part of Season 3. It's certainly one of the more gratifying things for Patrick and me, because we really love working together."

Wyle on Robby Beginning His "Kind of Ascension": "I think we're climbing out of the pit slowly but surely. I think Robbie and anybody who can identify with him will watch his journey and feel that we're now finally in the kind of ascension. We're moving up and out of where we've been," Wyle shared, choosing his words carefully to avoid diving too much into Season 3. He continued, "Season 1 was about the doctor being the patient; Season 2 is about doctors not being very good patients; Season 3 is about doctors benefiting from being patients. We're going to see that he's begun the therapeutic road; it's had a positive effect. It's fragile, and it's not without risk and vulnerability, but it's at least there's forward progress."

Badging back into the hit medical drama are Wyle, Sepideh Moafi, Katherine LaNasa, Ayesha Harris, Fiona Dourif, Patrick Ball, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Shawn Hatosy. In addition, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Superman), Malachi Beasley (A House of Dynamite), Cheyenne Perez (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Jeremy Radin (The Accountant 2), Charlz Williams (Seal Team), and Rosanny Zayas (The L Word: Generation Q) have joined the cast un recurring roles.

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