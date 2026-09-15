Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt S03: Ep. 8 Being Filmed; Hatosy Directed "Wonderful" Episode

The Pitt star/EP Noah Wyle shared that they're filming Season 3 Episode 8, and that the Shawn Hatosy-directed Episode 5 is "wonderful."

Article Summary The Pitt Season 3 is filming Episode 8 of 15, with Noah Wyle saying the new episodes are turning out great.

Noah Wyle praised Shawn Hatosy’s The Pitt Season 3 Episode 5, calling the directed installment wonderful.

After The Pitt’s big Emmy night, Wyle, R. Scott Gemmill, and John Wells confirmed work resumes immediately.

Sepideh Moafi teased The Pitt is heading into its most intense trauma scene yet as Season 3 powers ahead.

Heading into Emmy Awards night, series stars Katherine LaNasa and Sepideh Moafi gave everyone heads up that the team behind EP John Wells and series creator & showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring & executive-producing The Pitt would be getting back to work early on Wednesday morning – no matter how the night turned out. In fact, Moafi shared during the BAFTA Tea Party pre-Emmy Awards event that they're set to film "probably the most intense trauma scene" of the streaming series's run. "It's probably the most intense trauma scene of the series, so it's just crazy that it's the next day," Moafi shared. Well, The Pitt did very well on Monday night, winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series. In addition, the hit streaming series took home the hardware for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Wyle, Outstanding Casting in a Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Ernest Harden Jr., Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, and Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup.

During the presser that immediately followed the show's big win, Wyle, Gemmill, and Wells discussed how things were looking with the third season, ahead of its January 2027 return. "I can tell you that we're going to be back to work tomorrow morning, hitting it hard with a very dramatic storyline. We are midway through our season on episode 8 of 15, and the episodes are turning out great. I watched episodes 4 and 5 today. Episode 5, Shawn [Hatosy] directed, and it's wonderful. I think you're going to be in for a really great season," Wyle shared.

'The Pitt's Noah Wyle gives a Season 3 update, after winning big at the #Emmys last night. "We are midway through our season on episode 8 of 15, and the episodes are turning out great. I watched episodes 4 and 5 today. Episode 5 Shawn [Hatosy] directed and it's wonderful," said… pic.twitter.com/OjhxVQgUmx — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 15, 2026

With the third season set to hit HBO Max screens in January, Wyle checked in with The Envelope podcast hosts Kelvin Washington and Yvonne Villarreal to discuss the series. But what we were really after was some insight into how production is going and what viewers can expect from Season 3. At the time of the interview, filming had gotten underway on Episode 4, with Wyle having written and directed the season's third episode. Here's what Wyle had to share about the importance of setting the season on Thursday, November 12th, 2026, and how he handles social media reactions from fans regarding cast changes.

Wyle on "The Pitt" Season 3: Friday the 13th Eve, "Big Beautiful Bill" & More: It's Thursday, November 12th, which means that tomorrow is Friday the 13th. And there was something fun about playing with the eve of a day that is usually fraught with peril. But this day is fraught with peril for all sorts of reasons. And it isn't Friday the 13th. It also is coming into the holidays and it's getting colder. A lot of the social issues that Pittsburgh and a lot [of places] with colder climates deal with are going to come up. People are turning on their heaters for the first time, if they can afford to turn on their heaters; people that don't have access to housing are gonna be feeling the pinch even more than that. All of that goes into our narrative. And then, as I think you were alluding to, this is in preparation for what's gonna take place in January [2027] with [provisions of] the Big Beautiful Bill [going into effect], which is gonna throw a lot of people off the rolls in a lot of states and cause a whole ripple effect through the healthcare industry. In anticipation of that happening, people are gonna have to make some very hard choices. They're going to probably want to hoard medication if they can. They're gonna try and load up on as many treatments as possible, put as many things into place as they can for that eventuality. And we wanted to highlight what some of those struggles are gonna be because I don't know that they're gonna be reported in January.

Wyle of Dealing with Fans' Reactions, Not Letting It Control Creative Decisions: "It's nuanced. It's new for me, new for all of us in a way. You try to put it in perspective, and it's relatively small in relation to the overall [response], in terms of the more vocal critics. But at the same time, this is who's watching. This is why you're telling a story. If it's touching a nerve that's unintended, address it. Figure out a way to do it more sensitively, to come at it from a different point of view. We're certainly doing the best that we can in there, but it's impossible to anticipate what's going to resonate and why. And I can't tell you how many times I was surprised at what people thought was funny or what people thought was horrific or offensive. And it's an interesting barometer of where we are as a country. It's an interesting cross-section of where the population's at. But in terms of how it affects the creative work, it becomes a slippery slope if that's the tail that wags the dog. So every year, we come in, and we sort of have to gut-check ourselves and do a postmortem on the season. What worked well, what didn't work well. And what is going to be part of this narrative as we go forward? Cast changes are gonna be part of that. That's inevitable."

The Pitt: Noah Wyle Talks Big Season 3 Change, Robby/Langdon Dynamic

During a recent interview, Wyle explained that a nurses' strike was discussed, but that it would be tough to pull off while doing justice to the important issues at stake. He also took a snowstorm and citywide power outage off the table when it comes to the season's overarching emergency ("Those are really good ideas. I wish we had thought of them"). Here's a look at some of the other highlights from the interview, including a change to how the series focuses on time, Robby (Wyle) and Langdon's (Patrick Ball) evolving dynamic, and how things might be getting a wee bit better for Robby this season:

Wyle on "The Pitt" Season 3 Changing Its Approach to When It's Set: Up until now, we've plotted our show almost in real time when people are watching. We've written the shows eight months before we air, but we've written them to take place in the time and place in which they are being watched this season. We didn't do that this season. What we're depicting is Thursday, November 12, 2026, and it will be aired in January of 2027," Wyle shared.

He continued, "So we will be talking about where we've just been for the first time, and not where we're going. That was a decision made because there's going to be a lot of anticipation and fear and preparation going into January and the execution of the Big Beautiful Bill that will have a lot of ramifications in Americans' lives. We wanted to focus on what those last couple of months of the year are going to be like and what most people are going to have to do to prepare themselves for a very harsh reality in the next seven to eight years, to underscore the point of how desperate this particular moment in time is."

Wyle on Robby/Langdon Dynamic During "The Pitt" Season 3: Noting that the "love story" between Robby and Langdon "is one that I'm very invested in," Wyle added, "I think that relationship and the sense of betrayal and the desire to kind of find their way back to each other and find common ground again is going to be a really wonderful part of Season 3. It's certainly one of the more gratifying things for Patrick and me, because we really love working together."

Wyle on Robby Beginning His "Kind of Ascension": "I think we're climbing out of the pit slowly but surely. I think Robbie and anybody who can identify with him will watch his journey and feel that we're now finally in the kind of ascension. We're moving up and out of where we've been," Wyle shared, choosing his words carefully to avoid diving too much into Season 3. He continued, "Season 1 was about the doctor being the patient; Season 2 is about doctors not being very good patients; Season 3 is about doctors benefiting from being patients. We're going to see that he's begun the therapeutic road; it's had a positive effect. It's fragile, and it's not without risk and vulnerability, but it's at least there's forward progress."

Badging back into the hit medical drama are Wyle, Sepideh Moafi, Katherine LaNasa, Ayesha Harris, Fiona Dourif, Patrick Ball, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Shawn Hatosy. Pruitt Taylor Vince (Superman), Malachi Beasley (A House of Dynamite), Cheyenne Perez (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Jeremy Radin (The Accountant 2), Charlz Williams (Seal Team), Rosanny Zayas (The L Word: Generation Q), Stephen Chang (Bosch: Legacy, The Last of Us: Part II), Barry Clifton (The Madison, The Thing About Pam), Chris Diamantopoulos (Dark Matter, The Lincoln Lawyer), Lawrence Kao (Criminal, Walker: Independence), Brent Sexton (Deadwood, The Madison), JB Tadena (The Adventures of Cliff Booth, Kung Fu), and Hannah Ware (The First, The One) are set to recur during Season 3.

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