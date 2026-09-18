Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt S03: Sepideh Moafi Offers Status Update on Dr. Al-Hashimi

The Pitt star Sepideh Moafi offers an update on Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi's mindset heading into the third season of HBO Max's hit medical drama.

Article Summary The Pitt season 3 finds Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi steadier after season 2, with Sepideh Moafi teasing real growth.

Moafi says Al-Hashimi used the four-month gap to get help, regroup, and return to work more responsibly.

The Pitt will show Robbie seeing Al-Hashimi again and realizing how much the ER changed under her leadership.

Season 2 ended with Robbie confronting Al-Hashimi over hidden seizures, deepening his trust issues before season 3.

As we're roughly three months away from the third season of The Pitt, Dr. Michael "Robbie" Robinovich (Noah Wyle) is struggling with trust issues at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's Emergency Room from discovering that his senior resident, Dr. Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball) relapsed from his painkiller addiction late in season one, to finding out the senior attending in Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi) set to relieve him as he goes on his future-pondering motorcycle sabbatical was withholding her returning seizures that could potentially compromise her administrative decisions at the end of season 2. While Langdon eventually gained a measure of forgiveness and understanding from Robbie, Al-Hashimi broke down in her car after clocking out for the day following her confrontation with Robbie. Moafi spoke to Deadline to provide an update on Al-Hashimi's headspace months later, which also sees Robbie return to the unit (sorry, not sorry about the tongue-in-cheek spoiler of the series' star's return).

The Pitt Star Sepideh Moafi on How Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi Gets Her Affairs in Order for Season 3 After Season 2 Finale Explosive Confrontation

"I mean, I think she's had time to ground herself to get the help that she needs, and go back to work in a responsible way," Moafi said. "That was always the plan, you know? So now she's had these four months to really anchor herself in the hospital and shift the vibe a little bit, and you'll see that in episode 3 when she enters…well, you'll see it in episode 1, but in episode 3 when she enters, that's the first time that Robbie is seeing her too, and seeing the changes. So, I think it's really exciting to see how beautifully the ER has blossomed under her watch."

When Al-Hashimi was introduced in season two, she was potentially set to replace Robbie, who was considering retiring due to the mental and cathartic grind of working in the ER for as long as he had, amid efforts to modernize the system, including a focus on patient feedback from surveys and going digital. As hackers threatened area hospitals, IT isolated the Medical Center's computer system as they worked to patch it with a security update to meet the threat, and the staff reorganized to a more analog system with clipboards and a whiteboard to coordinate patient treatment. As Al-Hashimi went through certain cases, it was more difficult to hide her freezing episodes before Robbie's concerns were confirmed when he approached her in a calm, cool, collected manner. No, just kidding; he completely unloaded like he always does, but not around the patients. Once again, shaking his faith that The Pitt would be in safe hands when he's away.

Season 3 of The Pitt, which also stars Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Douif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shanba Azeez, Ayesha Harris, and Shawn Hatosy, premieres in January 2027 on HBO Max. You can check out the video below.

Sepideh Moafi teases what to expect from Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi in 'The Pitt' Season 3 | #Emmys pic.twitter.com/oc2zd3ADBC — Deadline (@DEADLINE) September 15, 2026

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