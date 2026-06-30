Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt S03: Vince, Beasley, Perez, Radin, Williams & Zayas Join Cast

Pruitt Taylor Vince, Malachi Beasley, Cheyenne Perez, Jeremy Radin, Charlz Williams & Rosanny Zayas have joined HBO Max's The Pitt Season 3.

Article Summary The Pitt Season 3 adds Pruitt Taylor Vince, Malachi Beasley, Cheyenne Perez, Jeremy Radin, Charlz Williams, and Rosanny Zayas.

All six new The Pitt cast members are set for recurring roles as HBO Max’s hit medical drama gears up for its next run.

The Pitt Season 3 is now filming, with Noah Wyle and key returning cast members already confirmed for the new season.

R. Scott Gemmill says The Pitt jumps ahead about four months to November, bringing colder-weather ER cases and fresh conflict.

Earlier this month, fans of EP John Wells and series creator & showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring & executive-producing The Pitt learned that filming on the third season was underway. Initially announced to be badging back into the hit medical drama were Wyle, Sepideh Moafi, Katherine LaNasa, Ayesha Harris, Fiona Dourif, Patrick Ball, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Shawn Hatosy. Thanks to Deadline Hollywood, we can now add Pruitt Taylor Vince (Superman), Malachi Beasley (A House of Dynamite), Cheyenne Perez (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Jeremy Radin (The Accountant 2), Charlz Williams (Seal Team), and Rosanny Zayas (The L Word: Generation Q) to the cast, each set for recurring roles.

In a post-finale interview, Gemmill confirmed that there will be approximately a four-month time jump to November (meaning more cold-weather-related injuries). "We wanted a shorter jump; less story has transpired in between seasons," Gemmill shared. "We wanted to do cold weather because we hadn't. We've done summer, and we did September [in season one], and we figured it'd be nice to do colder weather and what that brings into the ER and what sort of emergency situations change seasonally."

As for how things were looking with Season 3, Wells shared during an interview in March that "the writers' room opened up last week, and they're at the end of their second week." As for production, Wells added, "We will be back in production in June, and plan to be back on the air again the same week in January with 15 episodes next year."

Wyle and Katherine LaNasa stopped by Warner Bros. Discovery's Upfronts 2026 presentation in May to talk up the show's return – and offer a bit more clarity on when Season 3 will take place. "We're about to start production on Season 3. It's set in early November, just before the holidays, ushering in a whole new set of emergencies and confrontations and complications," Wyle shared with attendees.

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred.

Sepideh Moafi joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

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