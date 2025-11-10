Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Season 1 Set to Air Uncut Beginning December 1st on TNT

TNT airs EP John Wells and Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring The Pitt Season 1 uncut/unedited beginning December 1st.

With the second season of EP John Wells and series creator/showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring and executive-producing medical drama The Pitt set to hit in January 2026, TNT viewers will get the chance to check out the first season beginning on Monday, December 1st, at 9 pm ET/PT. Three back-to-back episodes will air weekly on Mondays through December 29 on TNT – and the episodes will air as they originally streamed on HBO Max, with no cuts. Here's a look at what TNT had to say about the decision, followed by a teaser for the award-winning series' TNT debut next month:

"Acknowledging 'The Pitt's' core mission to accurately depict the realities of an emergency department, TNT will broadcast the series as it originally streamed on HBO Max, keeping the integrity of scenes that feature graphic medical imagery, including nudity — all of which are integral to the show's portrayal of the raw emotional toll that such work has on those who commit their lives to the medical profession. TNT will include advisories at the top of each episode and coming out of commercial breaks."

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

HBO Max's The Pitt is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. Gemmill created the series and executive produces the series alongside Wells, Wyle, JWP's Erin Jontow (Emperor Of Ocean Park, Rescue: HI-Surf, Maid), Simran Baidwan (Manifest, Ordinary Joe, The Good Doctor, Chicago Med), and Michael Hissrich (Shameless, The West Wing, Third Watch).

