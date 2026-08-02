Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Sound Editor Breaks Down Season 2 Finale Birth Sequence

Supervising Sound Editor Bryan Parker spoke with us about the challenges that came with The Pitt Season 2 finale's birthing scene.

Article Summary The Pitt sound editor Bryan Parker explains how dialogue clarity drives every sonic choice in the HBO Max medical drama.

Parker compares The Pitt and Scarpetta, revealing why The Pitt’s sparse music makes cleanup, timing, and realism tougher.

The Pitt Season 2 finale’s birth sequence required Parker to build a fetal distress monitor sound from scratch on synth.

He breaks down syncing CPR beats, monitors, foley, and shifting geography to track mother-and-baby danger in The Pitt.

There hasn't been a challenge too great for sound editor Bryan Parker, even when there's nothing in the real world to reference, making do with the best of what he's got. Working in a variety of genres, from horror, comedy, reality TV, game shows, crime procedurals, to medical dramas, including MaXXXine, Masters of the Air, Mrs. Davis, Power Book II: Ghost, and The Amazing Race. His latest are the Prime Video procedural series Scarpetta and the HBO Max The Pitt, both high-concept dramas, reliant on the most meticulous attention to detail. Parker spoke with Bleeding Cool about working on both shows and breaks down his most difficult sequence on the R. Scott Gemmill-created series, which involves an emergency C-section on an expectant mother.

Supervising Sound Editor Bryan Parker Reflects on the Ingenuity of Engineering to Bring the Season Two Emergency C-Section to Life

Bleeding Cool: With shows like 'Scarpetta' and 'The Pitt,' both are high-concept dramas, and so much of it is driven by dialogue. I was wondering how you balance the sound work with all the action that goes on, and what the show needs?

Parker: New shows are really different, and our approach to them is very different. 'Scarpetta' has paced out music for a lot of the show, and so we fairly often will hand off from a mostly dialogue scene or dialogue and backgrounds kind of scene into a music scene, and then into a design or sound effects-driven scene. That handoff is a bit different on 'The Pitt' with relatively very little music; our approach changes a lot based on what…getting the dialog tracks clean and getting dialog tracks to suppress the movement in the background, because the other thing that is very different between the two shows is the cast.

'The Pitt' is enormous, and this season basically everyone's got papers in their hands shuffling around moving in the background [laughs] for like six episodes straight, so there's that. That proves to be a very different clean-up and noise reduction task and a harder one with no music to hide behind, but the similarities for both are that. We are dealing with fairly high concepts, and dialog clarity has got to reign supreme above everything else, so a similarity in our approach is we have to look for our moments or to choose our moments in time the sound effects to the dialog gaps as often as we possibly can so that if we're introducing a new sound, we're not stepping on a key syllable of it's going to make the word less understandable. That's definitely common between the two of them. I fill a lot more space in 'Scarpetta' with sounds. There's a lot of leeway to create non-digital sounds, create concepts, and let them draw us into the scene and hand off to the next thing. Some of those rhythmically linger three, four seconds over into the next scene before the first line of dialog. That's not part of the language on 'The Pitt' at all. That's not the way we're telling this story whatsoever on that show.

Since you wrapped season two for 'The Pitt,' was there a sequence that stood out to you as far as mixing in with foley stuff, or was there anything in general you had problems mixing together?

The most difficult thing in this season of 'The Pitt' was probably conveying clearly to our audience everything that was going on in that last episode ('9:00 p.m.'), because there's the TOCO (tocodynamometer), the fetal heart monitor. The sound of that, which is like an oversound, the tone of it's different, sounds a little bit like a vascular Doppler, but there's a more percussive thing to it. There's no decent commercially available recording of that in any library that I could find anywhere. Furthermore, the specific heart rates that the fetus's heart was beating at signaled to anybody that's in distress, so if a recording existed, it would be a fetus in distress, so you can't really fake it.

I don't know of a way to record the real thing in the real situation, so that wasn't really an option, and then even if you had access to the actual gear, you probably wouldn't have access to a fetus in distress, swinging rapidly from 120 to 430 beats per minute down to 70 beats per minute or something, I forgot. You can't use the real thing, so I made that from scratch on the modular synthesizer, and I was given a reference video and spent an entire day when nobody else was in the studio.

I came in on a weekend, just like phone off, and just listened to the reference. I built a layer on the synthesizer, listened to the reference, built another layer, and went back and forth. I went a few rounds with Dr. Joe. That's going on. The mother's got a heart monitor on, our usual beeps, our usual heart monitor beeps, not a big deal, until she seizes and then she's getting chest compressions. The way that that works is, when a person's getting chest compressions, the heart monitor detects the blood flowing, a moment after the chest is compressed and the blood forced through their vessels, right? That's not in regular time. It's in time with the chest compressions themselves, which have variation to them as the person repositioning their hands or just changes rhythm, or whatever's going on.

All those layers need to be synced up. The sound of the bed rattling, the cloth of the foley and the beeps. Those come from three different people on my team. They come from Josh Adeniji, again, on sound effects. Roland Thai is on medical, technical, sound effects, and then my foley team, which gives us the cloth and handbag. I must make sure all that fits with the picture edit and then make a rhythm that makes any kind of sense for our story. That was another whole day in the studio on a weekend. Nobody else around; the phone off to do there's a lot going on.

Then when they do that emergency C-section, then the baby's on a different table and gets a different heart monitor, different neonatal heart monitor while the mother's heart monitor is still going on still under chest compression, so keeping the geography, I know this is a lot of data, but keeping it straight, what we're looking at when shifting the viewer's focus to understand the precariousness of the situation for the mother and the fetus and then the mother and the baby. The geography of what's happening here, what's happened here, what's happening there, which doctors are with mom, which doctors with the baby, and keeping all that straight. It's a very long sequence too. That was the most difficult thing in the season, I think by far.

Both seasons of The Pitt, which stars Noah Wyle, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, Sepideh Moafi, and Ayesha Harris, are available on HBO Max.

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