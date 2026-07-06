Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Star Noah Wyle on "ER" Commitments Costing Him Big Film Roles

Noah Wyle (The Pitt) on how his time on NBC's medical drama ER cost him major roles, including Saving Private Ryan, Good Night, and Good Luck.

Article Summary The Pitt star Noah Wyle says his long ER commitment cost him major film roles at the height of his early career.

Wyle reveals he could not leave ER for Saving Private Ryan, where he was offered Private Ryan and Upham.

He also missed George Clooney’s Good Night, and Good Luck, but says the actors cast ultimately made those roles.

Now leading The Pitt, Wyle reflects on ER loyalty without regret as his acclaimed medical drama run comes full circle.

If there's one thing that Noah Wyle is, as far as his time in Hollywood is concerned, it's grateful, especially when his loyalty, some may argue to a fault, cost him some jobs. His breakout role as John Carter, the third-year medical student who would become an attending physician, in the NBC medical drama ER, was one of the biggest reasons why the Michael Crichton series became a success, appearing in 254 episodes, the most of any cast member, across 13 of the 15 seasons from 1994 to 2009. Appearing on the Still Here Hollywood podcast, the actor, who ironically returned to the medical drama on the critically acclaimed HBO series The Pitt, spoke about what his initial success cost him, including a chance to reunite with ER co-star George Clooney for Good Night and Good Luck (2005).

'The Pitt' Star Noah Wyle Reflects on What Jobs 'ER' Cost Him, Including 'Saving Private Ryan' and 'Good Night, and Good Luck'

When asked about the roles he lost, "Yeah, tons. Happens all the time. We talked about a couple of them, actually. 'Good Night, and Good Luck,' George [Clooney] offered me a part in that. I couldn't get out of 'ER' to do it. I was offered the part of Private Ryan in 'Saving Private Ryan,' couldn't get out of 'ER' to do it," The Librarian star said, adding in hindsight, he's proud of the other actors who ended up in those roles. "I almost am glad that I didn't do them, because, you know, those guys made those parts," he said. "Matt Damon was Private Ryan. There were two. I got offered the part of Upham, which was Jeremy Davies' part, and he was so phenomenal in that I couldn't imagine doing anything close to what he did."

In the R. Scott Gemmill-created series, Wyle plays Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavich, a senior attending at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, nicknamed The Pitt. Often leaned on as a stoic presence, there are plenty of instances in which Robby is on the verge of breaking himself and the staff he manages. Season two sees him about to go on a sabbatical motorcycle ride before handing it off to the less conventional Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi (Sepideh Moafi), before finding out she has a medical condition that could affect her performance as the two lock horns about her capabilities. Season three of The Pitt, which also stars Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Ayesha Harris, is slated for release in January 2027.

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