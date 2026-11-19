Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: The prisoner

The Prisoner: Amazon Developing Modern Take on Patrick McGoohan Series

Amazon Studios, Angry Films, and ITV are developing a modern series take on The Prisoner, the cult classic that starred Patrick McGoohan.

Article Summary Amazon Studios is developing a modern The Prisoner series with Angry Films and ITV, with a showrunner search underway.

The new The Prisoner is reportedly a high priority for Amazon, which secured the rights to Patrick McGoohan's cult classic.

Ray's not mourning the 2009 AMC/ITV remake, but Amazon clearly thinks The Prisoner deserves another shot.

Patrick McGoohan recalled The Prisoner's riotous finale reaction, and Shattered Visage gets a nod as a worthy follow-up.

Remember AMC and ITV's 2009 remake of the influential cult classic television series The Prisoner that starred the legendary Patrick McGoohan? You know, the one that starred Jim Caviezel, Sir Ian McKellen, Ruth Wilson, and Hayley Atwell? Yeah, we don't either – actually, we kinda force ourselves to not remember. But that doesn't mean it's not worth another shot, and that's exactly what Amazon Studios is hoping for. On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter reported exclusively that a modern series take was in development, with Amazon Studios having secured the rights. Angry Films' Susan Montford and Don Murphy will executive produce, alongside ITV's Philippe Maigret and Lucianne Papon of ITV, the original show's distributor. Reports are that the series is considered a high priority, with a showrunner search already underway.

During a 1977 interview with writer/TV host Warner Troyer, McGoohan shared how it felt to watch the series develop a strong following over the years and continue to influence up-and-coming creators. "I'm very gratified because, when it came out originally, in England, there were a lot of haters of it. A love/hate relationship, whichever way you look at it. Already there was a small cult. Now there's a much bigger one over there," McGoohan shared. "In fact, when the last episode came out in England, it had one of the largest viewing audiences, they tell me, ever over there, because everyone wanted to know who No. 1 was, because they thought it would be a 'James Bond' type of No. 1. When they did finally see it, there was a near-riot, and I was going to be lynched. And I had to go into hiding in the mountains for two weeks, until things calmed down. That's really true!"

If you're looking for something very cool in the meantime, check out The Prisoner: Shattered Visage, a four-issue comic book mini-series published by DC Comics in 1988–1989, illustrated by Mister X creator Dean Motter and co-written with Mark Askwith. It does right by the original series, while expanding on its universe in some very interesting ways.

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