Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: the proud family, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Ends with S04; Holiday Special

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder ends its run with Season 4 on July 29th, but A Proud Family Wizmas debuts on Disney+ later this year.

Article Summary The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will end with Season 4, premiering on Disney+ on July 29.

Disney+ will keep things rolling with A Proud Family Wizmas, a new stop-motion holiday special later this year.

Season 4 sends Penny Proud and her family into bigger, bolder adventures filled with action, heart, and major change.

Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar also extended their Disney Television Animation overall deal through BaR Productions.

We've got some good and some not-so-good news for fans of creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar's The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. On the not-so-good news front, the animated series will wrap up its run with its fourth season on Wednesday, July 29th. But on the good news front, an all-new stop-motion holiday special, A Proud Family Wizmas, will debut later this year on Disney+. In addition, Smith and Farquhar have renewed their overall deal with Disney Television Animation, a part of Disney Kids & Family, for another year, under their production banner, BaR Productions. The two will continue to write, develop, and produce series for platforms across Disney Entertainment Television.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 4 finds the Proud family at a life-changing turning point. Penny Proud is pulled into a series of unexpected adventures that test her courage and identity. With more action-packed, mind-bending, and heartfelt twists than ever before, the Prouds face every new challenge head-on, proving that no matter how chaotic life gets, they're strongest when they face it together.

Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud), Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud), Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud), JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama), Cedric The Entertainer (Uncle Bobby), Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer), Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez), Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez), Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi), Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross), Marcus T. Paulk (Myron), and Melissa De Sousa (Sunset Boulevardez) comprise the cast for Season 4. New guest stars include Mariah Carey, Romany Malco, Chloe Bailey, Lorraine Tousaint, Christopher "Mad Dog" Russo, Kym Whitley, Dee Nasty, Adele Givens, Ali Wong, JB Smoove, and Lashana Lynch, along with recurring guests Anthony Anderson (Ray Ray) and Tiffany Haddish (Ms. Hill).

Produced by Disney Television Animation, part of Disney Kids & Family, with creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith and executive producer Ralph Farquhar of BaR Productions, the series has garnered recognition and critical acclaim by winning a NAMIC Award, multiple NAACP Image Awards, including for Outstanding Animated Series, and a Children's and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series. Additional accolades for the series include GLAAD Media Awards and Annie Awards nominations. All episodes from the first three seasons and previous seasons of the original series are now streaming on Disney+.

A Proud Family Wizmas is produced by Disney Television Animation, part of Disney Kids & Family, with creator and executive producer Bruce W. Smith, executive producer Ralph Farquhar of BaR Productions, and co-director David Brooks, alongside Portland-based stop-motion studio HouseSpecial. Kurt Farquhar returns as songwriter and composer with six new original songs to be included in this holiday special.

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