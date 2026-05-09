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The Punisher, Boston Blue, Sex Criminals & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Daredevil: Born Again, Sex Criminals, The Punisher, The Boys, Spider-Noir, TWD, Boston Blue, and more!

Article Summary Punisher leads today’s BCTV Daily Dispatch with Frank Castle’s “One Last Kill” key art and major TV updates.

Daredevil: Born Again fuels MCU canon debate, while Sex Criminals lands its Prime Video leads.

The Boys returns with Season 5 buzz, from Deep popcorn bucket madness to casting and character reveals.

More TV highlights include Spider-Noir, The Walking Dead rights news, Boston Blue, Fire Country, and Crystal Lake.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: WWE SmackDown, Crystal Lake, Daredevil: Born Again, Sex Criminals, Law & Order, Sheriff Country, The Punisher: One Last Kill, The Boys, Spider-Noir, The Walking Dead, Fire Country, Boston Blue, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, May 9th, 2026:

WWE SmackDown: Funerals and Coup Attempts on the Eve of Backlash

The Mandalorian and Grogu Star Hopes To Keep Playing This Role

Crystal Lake News Hitting Monday; Showrunner Kane: "We're All Doomed"

Did Daredevil: Born Again Just Make Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. MCU Canon?

NBC Green Lights David Boreanaz/"Rockford Files" Reboot, 3 More Series

Sex Criminals: Imogen Poots & John Reynolds to Lead Prime Video Adapt

Law & Order Season 26 On The Way: Wolf Entertainment Makes It Official

Sheriff Country Showrunner Sets New Deal; Developing Medical Spinoff

The Punisher: Frank's Back for "One Last Kill" in New Key Art Posters

The Boys: Kripke Didn't Want to See Jensen Ackles Kill Jared Padalecki

Spider-Noir Drops Official Music Video for "Saving Grace" From KIRBY

The Boys Season 5: The Deep Popcorn Bucket Is Ready & Waiting for You

The Walking Dead New Rights Deal: AMC Global Eyes Production Partner

Tracker, Doctor Who, Criminal Minds & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Sheriff Country S01E18: "The Gambler" Preview: Federal Crackdown

The Boys: Nathan Mitchell on Black Noir II-The Deep Shocker & More

Fire Country S04E18: "Best Man" Sees Bode's Past Resurface: Preview

Boston Blue S01E18: "Personal Foul" Preview: College Hoops Threat

Bob's Burgers: Eugene Mirman Offers Health Update; Comedy Special News

Even Stranger Things With Austin Janowsky's Zombies: We're Human Too

M.I.A.: Cary Elwes on Dubuque, Cast, 'Very Young Frankenstein' & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

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